The first Edinburgh derby of the season is upon us, with Hibs set to welcome Hearts to Easter Road in the Scottish Premiership this Sunday.

With both sides in the Premiership relegation spots on five points, the first derby clash of the season couldn’t be more important for either side as they look to escape the lower reaches of the league and push themselves towards the higher echelons of the division.

Hearts will be the side who enter the game in a more confident mood though, after claiming winning back-to-back games for the first time this season under new head coach Neil Critchley. A 4-0 victory over St Mirren at Tynecastle last weekend was added to by an impressive 2-0 win against Omonoia on Thursday in the Conference League.

As for hosts Hibs, head coach David Gray will be desperate to secure a much-needed victory after falling to the bottom of the Scottish Premiership table, having won just one of their first eight games.

The first time the sides have faced each other since February, The Scotsman looks at both sides injury and suspension concerns ahead of the game.

1 . Joe Newell (Hibs) - suspended The Hibees will be without their captain for Sunday's derby at Easter Road after he was shown a red card in last week's 3-2 defeat to Dundee United.

2 . Gerald Taylor (Hearts) - out The summer signing is out long-term after picking up a knee injury last month. He is expected to be out for several months.

3 . Chris Cadden (Hibs) - doubt The versatile Hibs man is a doubt for the weekend after going off injured in the defeat against Dundee United last week.

4 . Nectarios Triantis (Hibs) - available The midfielder is available to play after serving a one match suspension last week.