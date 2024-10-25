Hearts’ fine week continued as they made it back-to-back Conference League wins with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Omonoia.

First-half strikes from Alan Forrest and Blair Spittal secured new head coach Neil Critchley’s second win on the spin, as the new boss added the win over Omonoia to the 4-0 victory over St Mirren at the weekend.

The impressive victory puts the Jambos into sixth place in the table, with maximum points secured from their opening two games in the competition.

After a difficult start to the campaign, Hearts fans feel like they are finally seeing some light at the end of the tunnel, and we’ve put together the best fan photos from the win in Gorgie.

Here are 11 of the best photos of the Hearts fans during the 2-0 win over Omonoia at Tynecastle on Thursday.

