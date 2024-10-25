Here are the best fan photos from Hearts 2-0 win over Omonoia in the Conference League. Cr: SNS Group/PAHere are the best fan photos from Hearts 2-0 win over Omonoia in the Conference League. Cr: SNS Group/PA
11 best photos of Hearts fans during the 2-0 Conference League win over Omonoia at Tynecastle - gallery

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 25th Oct 2024, 09:28 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2024, 09:35 BST

Hearts made it back-to-back in the Conference League, as they defeated Omonoia 2-0 in Edinburgh

Hearts’ fine week continued as they made it back-to-back Conference League wins with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Omonoia.

First-half strikes from Alan Forrest and Blair Spittal secured new head coach Neil Critchley’s second win on the spin, as the new boss added the win over Omonoia to the 4-0 victory over St Mirren at the weekend.

The impressive victory puts the Jambos into sixth place in the table, with maximum points secured from their opening two games in the competition.

After a difficult start to the campaign, Hearts fans feel like they are finally seeing some light at the end of the tunnel, and we’ve put together the best fan photos from the win in Gorgie.

Here are 11 of the best photos of the Hearts fans during the 2-0 win over Omonoia at Tynecastle on Thursday.

Hearts fans celebrate the Conference League win at Tynecastle.

1. Get in there!

Hearts fans celebrate the Conference League win at Tynecastle. | SNS Group

Hearts fans and new head coach Neil Critchley watch on as Malachi Boateng controls the ball.

2. Watching on

Hearts fans and new head coach Neil Critchley watch on as Malachi Boateng controls the ball. | SNS Group

Hearts supporters in full voice behind the goal.

3. Waving the flag

Hearts supporters in full voice behind the goal. | SNS Group

Supporters help Blair Spittal and the team celebrate after the midfielder makes it 2-0 at Tynecastle.

4. Celebration time

Supporters help Blair Spittal and the team celebrate after the midfielder makes it 2-0 at Tynecastle. | SNS Group

