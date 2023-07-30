Hearts transfers: Kyosuke Tagawa tipped to 'hit ground running' as Steven Naismith opens up on further signings

Tynecastle technical director Steven Naismith said that the Japanese internationalist is expected to join up with his team-mates in the capital early this week and, provided the documentation is rubber-stamped by the weekend, he could be involved against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

The 24-year-old, who can play up front or on the wing, spent the last two years on loan to Portuguese club Santa Clara and that experience should enable him to get off to a quick start in Scottish football, according to Naismith. “He is a forward with very good experience. He has played in Europe which helps. He is something different to what we've got. He will be that focal point but I think he can also play in the wider positions or just off a forward, so he's got a bit of versatility. What makes us think he can come in and hit the ground running is that experience of playing in Europe and living in Europe. You can't underestimate that part of it. We are excited for him to come in and hopefully be involved right away.”

Newcomers Frankie Kent and Calem Nieuwenhof both made their debuts as the Gorgie side went down 1-0 to Leeds United in their final friendly of the season. But there could be a longer wait to get Costa Rican Kenneth Vargas involved, as the club await all the relevant paperwork. “There are different elements to signing someone who needs a work permit and a visa and things like that,” explained Naismith. “That timescale is outwith our hands. But we will hopefully have one player [Tagawa] in, ready to go for next week.”

Hearts coaches Frankie McAvoy, Gordon Forrest and Steven Naismith during the pre-season friendly against Leeds United at Tynecastle. Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group