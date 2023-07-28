Hearts transfers: Duo set to arrive next week as major breakthroughs on forwards chase

Japanese forward Kyosuke Tagawa played in Europe last season for Santa Clara.

New manager Frankie McAvoy has made no secret of his desire to add more strength to his striking options, particularly after the departure of Josh Ginnelly to Swansea City earlier in the summer, and it is expected that deals for both Tagawa and Vargas will be completed imminently.

Tagawa, a 24-year-old Japanese who can play across the front line, confirmed on Friday morning that he will leave FC Tokyo for Hearts. “At this time, I will be permanently transferred to Heart of Midlothian FC,” Tagawa wrote in a statement on Tokyo’s website. “First of all, to all the fans and supporters of FC Tokyo, I am very sorry that I had to transfer so soon after welcoming my return. I am very grateful to all of you Just when I was thinking of working hard from scratch, I received an offer. I would like to do my best so that I can show you how I have become stronger and more mature. I'm really thankful to you.” Tagawa spent last season on loan at Santa Clara in Portugal and is keen to continue his career in Europe.

The post on FC Tokyo’s website forced Hearts into making a statement, which read: “Following on from FC Tokyo’s announcement last night that Kyosuke Tagawa would be joining Hearts, the club can confirm that it is in negotiations for the Japanese forward. Whilst we would have preferred to wait until all documentation was finalised before announcing, we hope that this formality will be completed very soon and we will then be able to officially welcome him to Hearts.”

Meanwhile Vargas, a Costa Rican who plays in his homeland for Herediano, scored ten goals last season and is blessed with pace. He is expected to be a direct replacement for Ginnelly and reports in his homeland suggest a six-figure transfer has been agreed.