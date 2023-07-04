Steven Naismith has say on Hearts coaching and team selection set-up with Frankie McAvoy and reveals transfer plans

Steven Naismith says he is comfortable with the current coaching arrangement at Hearts after it was revealed that it will be Frankie McAvoy that picks the team on a matchday.

Steven Naismith impressed sufficiently as caretaker manager for Hearts towards the end of last season.

Naismith was interim manager at Hearts for the final eight games of the 2022/23 Premiership season following the sacking of Robbie Neilson. He has been kept on as part of the coaching structure as technical director but McAvoy, who was his assistant during that spell last season, has been named head coach, with Naismith and first-team coach Gordon Forrest part of the wider management team.

Tasked with heading up the recruitment drive at Hearts while he completes his Pro Licence qualifications – which are required to be a head coach in UEFA competitions – Naismith is content for ex-Preston boss McAvoy to take the lead in the dugout. “It’ll not be any different to what it was,” said Naismith. “Yes, I was the interim manager, but the new structure is only slightly different. That’s something that we’ve had to come up against and work around. We all contribute to making this team a success. With regards to matchday and team selections – Frankie is the head coach and he’ll make those calls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s everyone that’s involved. There’s not one person here dictating what will happen. All three of us have a really good relationship and we saw a small taste of success working together last season. When conversations were being had, we didn’t want there to be any change on the coaching side. Over time, we’ve all slipped into different roles within the group because we see the game in different ways. Now that everything’s settled for the longer term, it’s a really exciting time.”

Frankie McAvoy surveys a Hearts training session.

Naismith revealed that Hearts could make up to six signings in the current transfer window. “We’ve identified the key areas we need to improve, the type of player we need, and we’re working away on that,” said Naismith. “I’ve been at clubs where rushing in to make a signing is not where you want to be.

“We’re fortunate that we have loads of people in the background doing research and character referencing: seeing whether they’d fit into the style of play we want to bring. It’s something that’s constantly being worked on.“We understand the need to make signings, and when the time is right and the deal is right, it’ll happen at the correct time. Different players have different attributes even if they play in the same position. We need to bring in good players, but also someone who will fit into the group and pushes others around him. Over time, we’ll make the right signings when we’re ready and we think we’ve got the right player to come in.

“We’ve lost a few with players going back on loan and some at the end of their contract. Some of them will be replaced like for like. But we’re not signing seven, eight, nine, 10 players. We’ll be looking to do between three and six."