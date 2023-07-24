Frankie Kent has agreed a three-year contract with Hearts.

The 27-year-old centre-half, who was entering the final year of his contract with the Posh, has penned a three-year deal with the Tynecastle outfit. Hearts had identified the right side of their defence as a priority area during this transfer window and Kent will compete with Toby Sibbick and Craig Halkett for a starting slot. The former Arsenal youth is the club’s third summer arrival, joining veteran goalkeeper Michael McGovern and midfielder Calem Nieuwenhof through the Tynecastle entrance door.

Hearts say they saw off some “stiff, late opposition” to sign the former Colchester player, who joined Posh in 2019 and made 170 appearances, helping the club to promotion to the Championship in 2021 and the League One play-offs last season. Sporting director Joe Savage revealed: “We’ve said all along that we’ll be patient to make sure we get the right players in and Frankie certainly fits the bill. It’s also pleasing that he remained committed to joining us despite another Scottish club trying to get involved late on and I suppose we should take it as a compliment that our recruitment strategy is being mimicked elsewhere.”

Hearts head coach Frankie McAvoy said: “We’re really pleased that Frankie has become our third signing of the summer. He’s played at a high level in England and I know from experience what it takes to be a success down there. Frankie ticks all the boxes that we were looking for. He’s a dominating defender, someone who will lead at the back but also someone who can play football. He has all the attributes and we’re looking forward to helping him improve even further.”