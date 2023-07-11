Hearts boss reveals set-up change, inverted full-backs role, youth chance and hard work on signings

When Hearts technical director Steven Naismith spoke about recruitment last week, he explained prospective signings need to “fit into the style of play” and of different players possessing “different attributes even if they play in the same position”.

The 3,000-plus away fans side got a further glimpse of that style of play and what is required of certain positions during the 1-1 draw with Dunfermline Athletic at East End Park on Sunday. From very early on it was evident that the full-backs, Alex Cochrane and Nathaniel Atkinson, were required to play narrow, while the wide men, Connor Smith and Yutaro Oda, stayed high and wide. It was also clear there was a determination to build from defence and through midfield.

"In the last seven games of last season, we tried to do that,” head coach Frankie McAvoy revealed. “Naisy, Gordy and myself, we have tried to work with players on covering areas of the pitch and trying to find space. Sometimes it's not easy, particularly when teams sit in, but those are the bits we have to get better at. Can we find that pass, work it down the side.

"We got the goal on Sunday but we didn't do enough of that in the second period, in terms of just finding that pass to link it back and then play down the sides. Luke [Rathie] gets his goal but there were a few other times when we were looking for him to get forward more. Young James [Wilson] came off the line at times. He makes one great run in behind when he is one-on-one with the goalie.

"That's the last part that we need to try and get right. We had a lot of good spells with the ball, keeping it and moving it, but the biggest thing is that final part - scoring goals.”

Zonal marking, signings and youth

McAvoy, who confirmed the club are “working really hard behind the scenes” on signings, also revealed that Hearts have changed the way they defend set pieces having been “a wee bit” soft last season.

"You will see we are a wee bit zonal – part zonal and part picking up,” he said. “It's just about them going and dominating their areas when it comes in. We are happy with how that has gone in the last couple of games but it's early days. We will see how things progress over the next three or four weeks.”

The Hearts coaching trio look to get their message across to the team during the pre-season friendly with Dunfermline Athletic. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Hearts now face Fleetwood Town and Wigan Athletic in friendlies and will look to play a third before the Leeds United fixture at Tynecastle on June 30. McAvoy has challenged the club’s youth players to prove their worth.

“Sometimes they need to come in and see what it's about,” he said. “I felt the support was magnificent, great numbers. That's a big thing for a young boy. It was a pre-season friendly but we have a firm belief that, if they are good enough, then they will get chances to play.

"There were a couple of wee errors on Sunday from some of them with some of the things we have worked on. They need to understand and realise that we have to get that nailed as quickly as we can. Five weeks down the road, we are playing for points and wins. That's what is important.”