Hearts head coach Frankie McAvoy explains coaching dynamic and reveals Steven Naismith role

When the club confirmed the coaching team it was noted that “in order to comply with UEFA regulations” McAvoy would be head coach and Naismith technical director because the latter does not possess the “required Pro License qualification”, while Gordon Forrest would be the first-team coach.

It is a set-up which has raised eyebrows but McAvoy, speaking to the Daily Record, revealed he will “make the final decision” if required with regards to team selection, while Naismith is involved in recruitment alongside sporting director Joe Savage. And in an in-depth interview with HeartsTV, he expressed that it was a collaborative process, noting the dynamic is “vibrant”.

“Thanks to the board for choosing us,” he said. “I think we work really well as a team. We’ve got good camaraderie between the three of us as well. Me, a bit older than the other two. Two guys with a fantastic career ahead of them in football as far as I’m concerned. To be honest, I really love coming into work every day and I think you can see that with the players as well. I think they enjoy the environment that we’ve tried to create and I think that is really important for everyone going forward.

“I was delighted for the opportunity and chance Hearts have given us. I just felt, in our seven games, some of the key components, how we are looking for the team to play was there for people to see. For that to be instilled in such a short space of time is a credit to the players because first and foremost they are the guys who need to buy into that. I think there is a good balance between the three of us.”

‘Manage the club going forward’

He added: “Naisy, who I've known for a while, a long time in the game. His role at the moment is technical director but he is going to manage this club going forward, I don’t think there are any doubts about that. He’s got a fantastic hunger and desire to succeed. You can see that, that’s what he was like as a player and in a short space of time I’ve been working with him in management within the first-team he's got a clear hunger and desire to succeed and do well. And that rubs off on the players as well. And it rubs off on guys like Gordy and myself. Gordy is a fantastic coach in the field, some great sessions. We work together collaboratively in terms of putting the sessions together and I think that is a good, vibrant, fresh way forward. Football has changed and it has moved at such a fast pace that you are not able to do everything yourself. You need a team, you need people around about you and I think Hearts have done that, put a good team together.”

Hearts are currently in Spain for a training camp and play their first pre-season friendly against Plymouth Argyle on Thursday. They travel to East End Park to face Dunfermline Athletic on Sunday and have announced a home friendly with Leeds United on July 30.