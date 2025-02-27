Celtic head to St Mirren on Saturday as they look to extend their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership. Cr: SNS Group.Celtic head to St Mirren on Saturday as they look to extend their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership. Cr: SNS Group.
St Mirren vs Celtic injury news: 5 out as Brendan Rodgers considers starting XI for visit to Paisley

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 27th Feb 2025, 12:50 BST

Here is the latest team news ahead of St Mirren v Celtic in the Scottish Premiership at the SMiSA Stadium on Saturday.

Celtic will aim to maintain their commanding 13 point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership as they make the short journey to Paisley to face St Mirren at the SMiSA Stadium (kick off: 5.30pm).

Brendan Rodgers’ side responded to last weekend’s rare defeat at Hibs by demolishing third-placed Aberdeen 5-1 at Celtic Park on Wednesday, and will be eyeing another big win against St Mirren as they edge closer to a fourth successive title win.

The hosts will be hoping they can follow in the footsteps of David Gray’s Hibs though as they look to respond to a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Hearts at Tynecastle on Wednesday night.

Both sides are edging closer to having a fully fit squad available, although some players are expected to miss the game on Saturday with injury.

Ahead of the game at the SMiSA Stadium, The Scotsman brings you all the latest team news:

The experienced Celtic winger suffered a foot injury in December and is "still a bit away from joining the squad", though Brendan Rodgers has confirmed he is back in training.

1. James Forrest - Celtic - OUT

The experienced Celtic winger suffered a foot injury in December and is "still a bit away from joining the squad", though Brendan Rodgers has confirmed he is back in training. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

The defender is edging closer to a return to first team action after a hamstring injury, but the visit of Celtic could come too soon for him.

2. Alex Iacovitti - St Mirren - DOUBT

The defender is edging closer to a return to first team action after a hamstring injury, but the visit of Celtic could come too soon for him. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

A combination of calf and Achilles issue have kept the forward out since mid-December.

3. Conor McMenamin - St Mirren - OUT

A combination of calf and Achilles issue have kept the forward out since mid-December. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

The talented teenager was touted with a move to the English Premier League in January, but is currently unavailable for the Paisley outfit and not expected to return until mid-March.

4. Evan Mooney - St Mirren - OUT

The talented teenager was touted with a move to the English Premier League in January, but is currently unavailable for the Paisley outfit and not expected to return until mid-March. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

