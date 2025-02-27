St Mirren vs Celtic injury news: 5 out as Brendan Rodgers considers starting XI for visit to Paisley

Celtic will aim to maintain their commanding 13 point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership as they make the short journey to Paisley to face St Mirren at the SMiSA Stadium (kick off: 5.30pm).

Brendan Rodgers’ side responded to last weekend’s rare defeat at Hibs by demolishing third-placed Aberdeen 5-1 at Celtic Park on Wednesday, and will be eyeing another big win against St Mirren as they edge closer to a fourth successive title win.

The hosts will be hoping they can follow in the footsteps of David Gray’s Hibs though as they look to respond to a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Hearts at Tynecastle on Wednesday night.

Both sides are edging closer to having a fully fit squad available, although some players are expected to miss the game on Saturday with injury.

Ahead of the game at the SMiSA Stadium, The Scotsman brings you all the latest team news:

1 . James Forrest - Celtic - OUT The experienced Celtic winger suffered a foot injury in December and is "still a bit away from joining the squad", though Brendan Rodgers has confirmed he is back in training.

2 . Alex Iacovitti - St Mirren - DOUBT The defender is edging closer to a return to first team action after a hamstring injury, but the visit of Celtic could come too soon for him.

3 . Conor McMenamin - St Mirren - OUT A combination of calf and Achilles issue have kept the forward out since mid-December.