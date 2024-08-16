The English Premier League is finally back after a three-month layoff, with Manchester United vs Fulham set to open the season this evening. With every new season we welcome in, a new adventure in Premier League Fantasy Football joins. Struggling to pick your team ahead of tonight’s deadline? We’re here to help...

We already gave your our top tips and bargains midfielders, clean sheet collecting defenders and goal-grabbing strikers earlier this week, so now it is time to discover who need to start in the sticks for you this coming FPL season.

With big-money signings galore happening across the country, there are a number of high quality goalkeeper to choose from this season for your FPL squad. However, with a budget of €100 million, you have to be smart when it comes to collating the perfectly balanced team.

Should you spend big on a goalkeeper, or grab a bargain so you can spent big elsewhere? Got a goalkeeper in mind, but aren’t sure who should be your back option should be on the bench should he get injured or suspended? Spent big on Ederson or Alisson, and need a cheaper alternative to sit alongside him to level out your budget?

Don’t worry, we’ve got you fully covered with a full list of the 8 best goalkeepers for your FPL team which will fit each and every budget ahead of the 24/25 EPL campaign.

1 . Jordan Pickford (Everton) - £5million The England number one was the FPL's top point-scoring goalkeeper last year, picking up 153 thanks to his numerous outstanding saves and penalty shut outs. Everton have looked in better shape since the appointment of Sean Dyche and Pickford could pick up clean sheet points in the opening weeks of the campaign, with the Toffees facing Brighton, Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Robert Sanchez (Chelsea) - £4.5million The Blues have three goalkeepers on their books capable of being Enzo Maresca's starting goalkeeper this season, and they all cost £4.5m on FPL. That said, Sanchez has been the regular starter in the club's pre-season campaign and looks like he has won the race to start the season between the sticks. Chelsea improved a lot towards the back end of last season and could take that momentum into the new season. At just £4.5m, Sanchez could end up being a huge bargain for you at such a low cost. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Andre Onana (Manchester United) - £5million It took a few months for the former Inter goalkeeper to find his feet at Old Trafford, but he steadily got more impressive as the season wore on. There's a feeling United could be better this year and Onana has a chance to claim some early points with games against Fulham, Brighton and Southampton in the first month of the season. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales