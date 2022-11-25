Qatar 2022 World Cup fantasy football leagues are well underway. Here are 8 strikers we recommend you put into your team for Gameweek two – and who you should captain.

Who will be your World Cup 2022 fantasy football picks? Cr: Getty Images

Teams across the globe are were carefully pieced together last week ahead of the opening game – but, with game week one almost done, are you leading the table or looking to catch up?

Competition between pals is always fun in your WhatsApp group and, complete with questionable team names, it is finally time to show those closest to you that you are the ultimate fountain of knowledge when it comes to knowing which football stars are most likely to perform on the world stage.

However, it can be difficult to narrow down where to spend and where to save when it comes to building your fantasy side. Do you spend big on a forward? Or is there value to be had in the lesser known goal-getters?

Thank fully, we’ve put together a list of the key forwards to fit every budget that we think will grab you points in game week two.

How do I play World Cup 2022 fantasy football?

Easy. Head to the official FIFA fantasy football website here, pick and manage your own dream team for the tournament, and you’ll receive points based on your players' real-life performances throughout the tournament.

How many World Cup 2022 Fantasy Football transfers can I make?

With game week one now more or less complete, you are able to make two free transfers.

Which strikers should I transfer into my team

Ismaïla Sarr – Senegal (€6.5 million)

The Watford striker could prove to be a real bargain in game week two with Senegal needing a win and facing an out of sorts host nation in Qatar.

With star striker Sadio Mane ruled out with injury, Senegal will be relying on the Hornets forward to fire them to a first tournament win.

The MLS star just never lets his country down and is arguably their best ever player. He’s already got one goal and will be vital if Wales are to pick up a much needed win over Iran in game week two.

Likely to be his first and last World Cup, Bale will be fighting tooth and nail to ensure his Welsh team mates go beyond the group stages and any success they have in doing so is almost guarantee to rest on the shoulders of the former Real Madrid man – and like we said, he has never let Wales down.

Olivier Giroud – France (€7.5 million)

At this low price, the goal-scoring machine is a bargain you simply cannot turn down.

He equalled Thierry Henry’s record with a brace in the 4-1 win over Australia and should be in and around the goals in France’s next two games against Denmark and Tunisia.

Takuma Asano – Japan (€5.5 million)

Another potential bargain is this Bundesliga forward who downed Germany in week one.

He’s at a low cost compared to some others and, admittedly, has only scored once for his club side this season. But with Japan on a high and facing a Costa Rican side who conceded SEVEN on Wednesday he be worth the risk.

Raheem Sterling – England (€8.5 million)

Every tournament he has detractors and every tournament he proves them wrong.

The Chelsea forward is vital to Gareth Southgate’s England side and got off to the mark with his team’s third goal on Monday against Iran. He will cause the USA problems and – and just €8.5 million, he’s well priced.

Cody Gakpo – Netherlands (€7 million)

The 23-year-old PSV forward is a wanted man, with rumours Manchester United are plotting a big money January move – and it is easy to see why.

His country huffed and puffed a little in their opening against Senegal until Gakpo struck and they will be hopeful he can be the difference once again as they face Ecuador on Friday.

Mehdi Taremi – IR Iran (€7 million)

He was restricted to just two opportunities in Iran’s opening match defeat to England – yet he came out of the game with two goals.

Wales will be a tough battle but, regardless of who wins, Porto forward Taremi is a good bet to be amongst the goals. He already has six in 13 for his club side this season.

Lionel Messi – Argentina (€10.5 million)

But they lost to Saudi Arabia? Look – I hear you. However, he already has one goal in the World Cup and will be more than aware how much his country needs him in the remaining two group games after that shock defeats.

