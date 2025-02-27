Dundee United incensed after controversial VAR decision in 3-1 defeat to Hibs

The controversial decision to disallow Sam Dalby’s second-half ‘goal’ for Dundee United in last night’s crucial top four clash against Hibs was correct according to a top former referee.

With just over 20 minutes left on the clock, and the scores locked at 1-1, Dalby thought he had given Dundee United a vital lead when he nodded home a pinpoint Ryan Stain free-kick from close range. However, a near five minute VAR check then ruled Dalby had touched the ball with his arm, and chalked the goal off, much to the dismay of the home support.

Dundee United would go on to lose the game 3-1 after Hibs scored two injury time goals at Tannadice, with head coach Jim Goodwin further infuriated when his side were denied a corner in the final moments of the game, only for Hibs’ Kieron Bowie to smash home from the resulting goal kick. Goodwin admitted he needed “to be really careful with my choice of words” after the game, adding that there were “big decisions that have went against us in such an important and significant game”.

However, speaking on Sky Sports’ Ref Watch, former English Premier League official Dermot Gallagher has defended referee David Dickenson, revealing the reasons he felt the Scottish official got both decisions correct.

“Everybody thinks it’s harsh when it happens like this,” said Gallagher. “He’s got no idea what’s happened. But if you look, as he [Dalby] heads the ball, it’s actually going wide. Strikes his arm, through no fault of his own and cannons into the net. It is harsh, we all know that because he has no idea what he’s doing.

“He [Dalby] probably didn’t even know it happened. But now that we have this rule that if it goes into off your arm, it’s going to be disallowed. The forward will say it’s unfair. But that’s what they want, they say it can’t be a goal [if it hits the arm], so unfortunately people don’t like it - but that’s what we ask for.”

On the decision to not award Dundee United the corner that led to Hibs’ second goal, Gallagher said: “It’s a tough call. Every referee works on the basis of probability. In that situation, you don’t know. He couldn’t be sure, so he’s given the goal kick. That’s what all referees will do. They take the safest option. But talk about consequence, they take the goal kick, go up the other end and score. That’s why we’re talking about it. I’d have given a goal kick, if you’re not sure, it’s the safest option.”

Elsewhere, the forward referee also praised the use of VAR during Hearts’ 3-1 win over St Mirren after Killian Phillips’ red card was overturned by match official Euan Anderson in last night’s game at Tynecastle. The man in the middle showed little hesitation in reaching for his red card when Buddies midfielder Phillips appeared to catch Jamie McCart in an aerial clash, but was advised by the VAR to review the decision on the pitch side monitor and eventually changed it to just a yellow.

“This is a really, really good case of why VAR is good,” said Gallagher. “When I first saw this, I thought ‘red card’. I thought he jumped up with his elbow. When you see it, he actually jumps towards him, but with his arm down and he catches his shoulder. I understand why the referee has given a red card, I probably would have done the same as he did. But the VAR has been brilliant. You have to go and look at this, and he’s gone wow, thanks very much for this.”

Gallagher also defended the decision to award Rangers the corner that led to their equalising goal in the 4-2 comeback win over Kilmarnock last night. The Rugby Park outfit were left frustrated when Ianis Hagi’s shot looked to have gone out for a goal kick, only for referee Don Robertson to award a corner, which Cyriel Dessers equalised from.

