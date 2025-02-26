Hearts' James Wilson scores to make it 1-1 against St Mirren at Tynecastle. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Hearts come from behind to beat St Mirren

Hearts manager Neil Critchley is relishing a blockbuster Edinburgh derby between two in-form teams on Sunday after his side moved into the top six of the William Hill Premiership alongside city rivals Hibs for the first time this season.

The Jambos fought back to defeat St Mirren 3-1 at Tynecastle as goals from James Wilson, Calem Nieuwenhof and Kenneth Vargas overturned Mikael Mandron’s opener for the visitors.

It took Hearts – who have only lost one of their last 11 matches – above the Buddies and kept them within four points of fourth-placed Hibs, who are unbeaten in 14.

Jambos boss Critchley noted the difference in fortunes for both Edinburgh sides since his first derby in charge in October, when they occupied the bottom two places in the league.

“We’re in good form, but so are they,” he said. “It’s certainly going to be a different type of situation than I faced the first time I went to Easter Road back in late October. Both teams are in a different situation.

“They’re in form, we’re in form, so it’s got the makings of a really exciting game. We look forward to it. We can go there in good confidence, but so are they. I think both teams will be looking forward to what should be a really good game.”

Critchley praised his side for finding a way to get on top of St Mirren after a poor first-half display.

“We didn’t play particularly well in the first half with the ball,” he said. “We had a bit of fortune for the first goal, but a magnificent second goal.

“Defensively we were very good, I thought the centre-backs especially, the amount of times they had to head it. To score three goals against St Mirren is not easy at all, so credit to the players.”

Hearts' Kenenth Vargas (L) celebrates with Jorge Grant (R) after scoring to make it 3-1 over St Mirren. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Critchley disagreed with the decision to downgrade a 70th-minute red card for St Mirren midfielder Killian Phillips to a yellow following a robust aerial challenge on Jamie McCart.

“At the time, I didn’t think it was (a red), I thought it was a genuine attempt to win the ball and I just thought he was late,” he said. “Having seen it back, I’m not sure he looks at the ball and he’s jumped straight into the man, so I think that could be classed as dangerous play. Having seen it back, I’m not sure why the referee overturned it.”

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson was pleased with the way his side performed but lamented the slackness that allowed Hearts to turn the game in their favour.