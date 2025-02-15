'He's getting there': Celtic star bursts into Brendan Rodgers' Bayern Munich plan

Jota stakes his Celtic claim with goal as champions move 16 points clear

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says Jota has a chance of starting against Bayern Munich after scoring and impressing in a 3-0 victory over Dundee United.

Jota earned the club’s man-of-the-match award after cutting in from the left and curling home from 18 yards to double the lead given to the hosts by another impressive finish from Callum McGregor. The Portuguese winger has now started two games out of five since returning to Glasgow from Rennes and he notched his second goal since re-signing.

When asked if Jota could start in the second leg of the Champions League play-off in Germany on Tuesday, Rodgers said: “He may do. He’s shown his level since he’s come back in, it’s just a fitness thing really. That’s why we’re managing him through those moments, so today was another chance for him to get some minutes. I thought him and Jeff (Schlupp) combined really well on that side, so he’s getting there.”

Jota is mobbed by his teammates after scoring against Dundee United. | SNS Group

Rodgers’ main decision for Tuesday appears to be whether to start with Adam Idah or Daizen Maeda at centre-forward after the latter sparked Celtic into life after moving inside and netting in Wednesday’s 2-1 first-leg loss. Maeda was rested from the start against United as Yang Hyun-jun and Jota lined up either side of Idah, who produced a brilliant volleyed finish late on to net his fifth goal in five matches.

Rodgers said: “He totally deserved it as well, he worked so hard in the game, he was up pressing and making the contact. He was very good and a wonderful finish because the touch just slightly gets away from him. He’s got to re-adjust and guide it with that power into the top corner, it was a great finish.”

The Celtic manager was delighted with his team’s attitude. “It’s in the DNA now of this team, that mentality,” he said. “We never look for an easy game, we know that every game is a challenge for us. On the back of an exciting midweek, these games can be difficult, but I think if you look at our results after the Champions League, it tells you the mentality and the focus that the players have to perform well, so I was really pleased.”

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin felt his side made it too easy for both McGregor and Jota to get shots off for the opening goals but said his players did little else wrong.

“We have no arguments about the final outcome, we were beaten by the better team on the day,” he said. “You need Celtic to have an off day when you come here. We were hoping they would have one eye on midweek with the importance of the game, but it shows you the mentality of that group and of Brendan Rodgers as well.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin was magnanimous in defeat. | SNS Group

“They have that level of professionalism and consistency. It certainly was not down to a lack of effort from my players. Sometimes you have to compliment the opposition, they are a very good team. It shows you the quality that they have that they can make five changes and it doesn’t really weaken the team.