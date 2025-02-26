Controversy rages after dramatic Dundee Utd-Hibs clash as VAR and refereeing comes under fire

Major decisions go against hosts and Hibs continue rampant run

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin lamented “big decisions” that went against his team during a controversial 3-1 defeat at Tannadice in the Premiership.

The visitors left Tannadice with a precious three points to leapfrog United into fourth place on goal difference and maintain their 14-game unbeaten run across all competitions ahead of Sunday’s Edinburgh derby at home to Hearts, but some of the key moments infuriated Goodwin.

Dundee United they had netted a legitimate goal on 62 minutes when Sam Dalby headed in a Ryan Strain free-kick, only for the effort to ruled out for handball after a near five-minute VAR check. Goodwin also complained about Hibs’ winner on 90 minutes through Kieron Bowie, saying that a corner kick to his team should have been awarded moments earlier.

"I need to be really careful with my choice of words, based on some of the big decisions that have went against us in such an important and significant game,” said Goodwin.

"There was so much at stake for both clubs. If we'd drawn the game it wouldn't have been a disaster. It would have kept the gap between us and Hibs to three points.

"The second half we played for large spells in Hibs territory. We were pushing for a winner and we thought we'd scored a perfectly good goal. It takes three and a half, four minutes for the guys in the VAR studio to come to the decision that Sam Dalby has headed the ball onto his hand.

"From all the angles that I've seen with my analyst and from the broadcast angles, I can't see it for the life of me. It's just not clear, decisive and obvious. That's a big decision that's gone against us.

"And prior to the Hibs goals, we should have had a corner. I'm 70 yards away from it and I can tell from the trajectory of the ball that Lewis Fiorini has kicked it off the Hibs player. How the officials can't give the decision to give us a set play and it leads to their goal.

"Of course, you can look at how we defend it. It's a great goal from the young lad Bowie but we should have had a corner. That's the crux of it. There's so many big decisions against us and so much time standing around waiting on decisions from VAR.

"Luca Stephenson has actually had to come off because he's standing around for four minutes and felt he'd stiffened up. Something that's clear and obvious can't take four minutes to clear up. For me that's the difficulty we have in accepting that tonight."

For Hibs, they revelled in reversing fortunes against a Dundee United side that twice this season has seized points from them right at the end of the match. Mykola Kuharevich cancelled out Ross Graham’s early opener on 18 minutes before substitutes Bowie (90) and Junior Hoilett (90+10) sealed the win.

“Listen, football's a funny game, isn't it?” said Gray. “That's probably the poorest we've played against them this season and beat them, whereas if you think about the last two times we've played them, I think we've played miles better in the game and didn't beat them on the occasions. It was always going to be a really tough game coming up here, especially after the result and the performance and the amount of effort that went into the game against Celtic.

“To go and replicate that level of performance was always going to be tough, but I think massive credit to the players for finding a way to win the game when we weren't at our best - I think we'll all admit that. But the big positive as well is the group. I've talked about that togetherness, but when your subs come on and affect the game in such a positive way, it's exactly what you want for substitutes.

“I say it every week, the team that starts the game is never the team that finishes it and everyone needs to be ready and that's exactly what you want from your bench, to come on and really impact the game in a positive way. So, delighted for everyone.”

Hibs can now look forward to hosting Hearts in Sunday’s eagerly-anticipated Edinburgh derby, with Gray’s team currently four points ahead of the Jambos, who are also in a rich vein of form after overcoming St Mirren at Tynecastle.

“I think it sets it up nicely,” added Gray. “They've won tonight as well. They're on a great run of form. I think the last time going into the derby where the two clubs were at the time, I think bottom and second bottom were very close to that anyway at that time. So, it shows you how far the two clubs have com and how tight this league is.