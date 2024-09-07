Ex-Celtic teen can replicate Rangers ace after 'taking opportunity' claims Scotland boss
Scotland under-21s head coach Scot Gemmill praised his depleted side for ‘taking their opportunity’ in the narrow 2-1 defeat to Spain at Tynecastle on Friday night.
Three goals in seven frantic minutes saw Spain’s Dean Huijsen (60) and Mateo Joseph (67) secure all three points for the visitors, despite an excellent goal from Dire Mebude (62) levelling the game. The result leaves Scotland’s hopes of finishing top of their Euro 2025 qualification section all but dead, but Gemmill heralded his side’s display against a Spanish side which he labelled “as good as it gets”.
“We were in the game for a large spell,” said the under-21 boss. “They were dictating play and dominating possession but we knew that was how they game was going to go. A lot of the details we prepared for, the players tried to do that. That’s all you can ask for. They did everything they could and that’s the demands we put on them. I was really pleased with that. They are a very, very high level team with high level players. That’s as good as it gets at this level.
“They really are very impressive and it was going to take a huge effort tonight and they players can leave with their heads held high. They’ve been in a game, home and away we’ve got toe-to-toe with the potential champions of the tournament.”
The result leaves Scotland level with Belgium in second place with just three games remaining and the 53-year-old head coach was delighted with the performance of the team. He believes the likes of debutant Daniel Kelly, who transferred from Celtic to Millwall in the window, can follow in the footsteps of Connor Barron and Max Johnston in making the jump to the senior team if he and others keep up their level of performance.
“The players know how close they are,” said Gemmill. “They know Steve (Clarke) uses the under-21s almost like a standby list, he’s said that himself. The players have got that motivation. We spoke before, when they’re given the opportunity, they have to take it. When they’re with us, they have to keep on confirming their talent. It is really exciting for the young players to know how close they are - and believe me, it is exactly what they all want.
“This is Daniel Kelly’s first time playing for the under-21s. If you give them opportunity against that level of opposition, you feel like you’re throwing them to the wolves almost. But it is really rewarding to see them taken that opportunity. They have to confirm their talent, but not every game is going to be like. Tonight needed a different type of performance and that is a big part of their progression.”
