Key trio absent after earning senior call-ups

Scot Gemmil has named his Scotland Under-21 squad for the upcoming Euro 2025 qualifiers against Spain and Malta.

The long-serving head coach has had to make do without regulars Tommy Conway, Ben Doak and Max Johnston after the trio were called into Steve Clarke's senior squad for next month’s Nations League matches against Poland and Portugal.

Rangers midfielder Connor Barron is included after narrowly missing out on a call-up to Clarke's squad while Kieron Bowie is also selected following his £600,000 move to Hibs from Fulham.

Scotland recorded a convincing 4-1 victory over Kazakhstan in their last outing and Gemmill has named three of the goalscorers from that evening in his squad - namely Josh Doig, Lyall Cameron and Lewis Fiorini.

Several players will be looking to win their first caps at Under-21 level including 19-year-old Kilmarnock striker Bobby Wales, who is promoted from the Under-19s after scoring his first goal for the Rugby Park side against Tromso in the UEFA Conference League.

Scotland have put themselves in a good position to qualify for next year's UEFA Under-21 finals in Slovakia after collecting 13 points from their opening six matches in Group B. That has placed them second in the standings, three points behind leaders Spain and ahead of third-placed Belgium on goal difference with four matches remaining.

The nine qualification group winners along with the three best-placed group runners-ups will qualify automatically, with the remaining six group runners-up entering into play-offs for the final three places.

The two upcoming qualifiers will go a long way towards determining Scotland’s fortunes in the campaign with a home match against Spain at Tynecastle on September 6 followed by a trip to Malta on September 10.