Scotland under-21s narrow loss to a talented Spanish side offers plenty to be positive about.

A resolute Scotland Under-21 side were left frustrated as two second-half goals saw them fall to a narrow 2-1 defeat to Spain in their European Championship qualifier at Tynecastle.

While Dean Huijsen’s close range header (60) was instantly cancelled out by Dire Mebude (62), it was Leeds United striker Mateo Joseph (67) that ensured all three qualifying points went to the visitors in the Scottish capital.

The defeat all but dashed Scotland’s hopes of finishing top of their Euro 2025 qualification section but they remain second in the table, level with Belgium, and still firmly in the mix for qualification, either as one of the three best runners-up or through a play-off.

With Rangers’ Connor Barron moved up to the senior set-up last week, head coach Scot Gemmill handed ex-Celtic teenager Daniel Kelly his first start, alongside his former Hoops team-mate Dane Murray, who lined up in defence as the Scotland boss juggled with his starting XI.

The feeling surrounding Gemmill’s Under-21 squad has been largely downbeat in recent years but that is starting to change. His side have lost just two of their last six matches, all while the likes of Ben Doak, Max Johnston and Barron have progressed to the senior setup. The Spanish are in a different ballpark though. When it comes to a nation’s capacity to produce wonderkids, Spain’s talent conveyer belt is the envy of Europe.

A largely empty Tynecastle’s mumbled rendition of Flower of Scotland prior to kick off was perhaps evidence of the fear that tonight’s game could be a bit of a lesson for the hosts. However, the opening hour saw them restrict Santi Denia’s side to long range efforts until Huijsen’s opener. The quality of Scotland’s immediate response will have been the highlight of the evening for Gemmill though, as a driving run from Josh Mulligan saw him thread through to substitute Mebude, who then slotted home. The score wouldn’t remain level long though, with Joseph meeting Huge Novoa’s cross to fire home beyond Cieran Slicker expertly.

