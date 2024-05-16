Here are the latest odds for the Euro 2024 Golden Boot. Cr. Getty Images.Here are the latest odds for the Euro 2024 Golden Boot. Cr. Getty Images.
Who is the favourite to win the Euro 2024 Golden Boot? Latest odds for Harry Kane, Scott McTominay, Kylian Mbappe

By Graham Falk
Published 16th May 2024, 10:59 BST
Updated 16th May 2024, 11:01 BST

Who are the bookies backing to win the Euro 2024 Golden Boot? Including odds on Scott McTominay, John McGinn and Lawrence Shankland.

Less than a month remains until Steve Clarke leads his Tartan Army to Germany to begin their Euro 2024 campaign against the tournament hosts in Munich.

Opening the tournament on June 14, Scotland will face Hungary and Switzerland in Group A of the Euros alongside Germany and will be looking to the likes of the Scottish Premiership’s top scorer Lawrence Shankland to fire them to the knockout stages of a major tournament for the very first time.

The summer feast of football will see Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham all tipped to have big tournaments for their respective countries. But for the dreamers among us, what if Hearts hitman Shankland could shock the world and take home the Golden Boot? Could Scott McTominay take his goal-scoring form into the Euros?

Here are the latest betting odds for who will win the Euro 2024 Golden Boot - including how they view Scott McTominay, John McGinn and Shankland’s chances of taking home the prestigious award this summer.*

*All odds are offered by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

The French superstar is the outright favourite to win the Golden Boot at Euro 2024. With his side expected to go deep into the tournament, Mbappe is will likely play a huge role in any success they have this summer.

1. Kylian Mbappe - 5/1

The French superstar is the outright favourite to win the Golden Boot at Euro 2024. With his side expected to go deep into the tournament, Mbappe is will likely play a huge role in any success they have this summer.

He may have missed out on silverware with Bayern Munich this year, but could he fire England to Euro 2024 glory? The Three Lions number nine is second favourite for the Golden Boot after another impressive season in front of goal.

2. Harry Kane - 11/2

He may have missed out on silverware with Bayern Munich this year, but could he fire England to Euro 2024 glory? The Three Lions number nine is second favourite for the Golden Boot after another impressive season in front of goal.

He is almost 40-years-old but the ex-Manchester United icon can simply never be discounted. With Portugal fourth favourite to win the Euros, Ronaldo is high up on this list.

3. Cristiano Ronaldo - 12/1

He is almost 40-years-old but the ex-Manchester United icon can simply never be discounted. With Portugal fourth favourite to win the Euros, Ronaldo is high up on this list.

A midfielder being this high up in the bookies odds list would normally be viewed as unusual. However, this is Jude Bellingham we are talking about. Off the back of an astonishing debut season with Real Madrid, can he lead England all the way?

4. Jude Bellingham - 16/1

A midfielder being this high up in the bookies odds list would normally be viewed as unusual. However, this is Jude Bellingham we are talking about. Off the back of an astonishing debut season with Real Madrid, can he lead England all the way?

