It is now just a matter of hours until the highly anticipated European Championships gets underway in Germany.

Scotland take on tournament hosts Germany on the opening day of the competition this Friday before taking on Switzerland and Hungary in Group A. Tartan Army fans are already dreaming of qualifying for the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time.

And why not? With top talents like Scott McTominay and John McGinn able to fire them to glory, there’s every reason to feel positive.

Some of the world’s most lethal goal-scorers, such as Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, are all tipped to have big tournaments for their respective countries. But what if Hearts hitman Lawrence Shankland shocked the world and took home the coveted Golden Boot award instead?

Here are the latest betting odds for who will win the Euro 2024 Golden Boot - including how they view McTominay, McGinn, Shankland, Che Adams and Tommy Conway’s chances of taking home the prestigious award this summer.*

1 . Kylian Mbappe - 9/2 Real Madrid's new superstar signing is the outright favourite to win the Golden Boot at Euro 2024. With his side expected to go deep into the tournament, Mbappe is will likely play a huge role in any success they have this summer.

2 . Harry Kane - 11/2 He may have missed out on silverware with Bayern Munich this year, but could he fire England to Euro 2024 glory? The Three Lions number nine is second favourite for the Golden Boot after another impressive season in front of goal.

3 . Cristiano Ronaldo - 12/1 He is almost 40-years-old but the ex-Manchester United icon can simply never be discounted. With Portugal fourth favourite to win the Euros, Ronaldo is high up on this list.