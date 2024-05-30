We are now under three weeks away from the beginning of Euro 2024 and the summer tournament we have all been waiting for.

Beginning on June 14, Scotland will face Germany on the opening day of the competition before taking on Switzerland and Hungary in Group A.

With Tartan Army fans dreaming of qualifying for the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time, fans are looking to the likes of Lawrence Shankland, Lyndon Dykes and Scott McTominay to fire them to glory.

The feast of football will see some of the world’s most lethal goal-scorers, such as Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, who are all tipped to have big tournaments for their respective countries.

But what if Hearts hitman Shankland could shock the world and take home the Golden Boot? Could Scott McTominay take his goal-scoring form into the Euros?

Here are the latest betting odds for who will win the Euro 2024 Golden Boot - including how they view Scott McTominay, John McGinn and Shankland’s chances of taking home the prestigious award this summer.*

*All odds are offered by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1 . Kylian Mbappe - 9/2 The French superstar is the outright favourite to win the Golden Boot at Euro 2024. With his side expected to go deep into the tournament, Mbappe is will likely play a huge role in any success they have this summer. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein Photo Sales

2 . Harry Kane - 11/2 He may have missed out on silverware with Bayern Munich this year, but could he fire England to Euro 2024 glory? The Three Lions number nine is second favourite for the Golden Boot after another impressive season in front of goal. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Cristiano Ronaldo - 12/1 He is almost 40-years-old but the ex-Manchester United icon can simply never be discounted. With Portugal fourth favourite to win the Euros, Ronaldo is high up on this list. Photo: Getty Photo Sales