England boss Wiegman makes Scotland admission after Hampden Park hammering

Sarina Wiegman was full of praise for her Lionesses side after they demolished Scotland 6-0 at Hampden Park.

A dejected Kirsty Hanson turns away after Beth Mead put England 4-0 ahead in the first half. Cr. SNS Group.

It was a night to forget for the home fans as a far superior England side tore Scotland apart at Hampden Park on a galling night for Pedro Martinez Losa's side.

For Lionesses head coach Sarina Wiegman, it was a night of mixed emotions in Glasgow after an injury time goal from Netherlands in the group's other game denied her side top spot in the group to end Team GB's Olympics hope despite the dominant win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"As I have said before, this team has experienced so many things. The Euros and the World Cup was really, really intense with lots of things thrown at us. Before the tournament, we had the injuries and I think we put in a real high level of performance and made the final.

"After that there was hardly any rest and we go straight into the Nations League - I think it is good that the Nations League is there as there's more competitive games. We played really well in the Nations League. We had some moments where we struggled and that was punished - and there's also where the game develops too" said Wiegman.

Despite the last minute elimination from the tournament, Wiegman can't fail to have been impressed by her Lionesses side in the international break as they racked up back to back wins over Netherlands and Scotland - scoring nine goals in the process.

Asked on whether she felt the gulf between her side and Scotland was really as big as the score-line suggested, the Dutch head coach was honest in her assessment, saying: "I think we were a lot better than Scotland were today. We were able to keep them under pressure all the time.

"After we scored again at the beginning of the second half we dropped a little and they made some substitutes and they came up the pitch a little bit more and had some dangerous moments. But we really controlled the game and at the end of the game they had a chance - which I was happy they didn't and then we scored another goal.

"Today we showed that there's a difference in quality between the two teams" said the 54-year-old Lionesses head coach.

England left back Niamh Charles echoed her manager's sentiments and singled out goalkeeper Mary Earps, who's outstanding fingertip save from a late Martha Thomas header looked to secured the Lionesses top spot in the group until Netherlands' late drama.

"It felt really good as a stand alone game. To come here and win 6-0 is really good but at the end of the day it doesn’t feel like that because we’ve been knocked out and to have come so close, it’s so hard to take. You want to be in every tournament and to have come so close is really tough to take but football moves quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was an unbelievable save from Mary and I think a bit of emergency defending but that’s what the defence is there for...then Sarina and Lucy (Bronze) were keeping track of it (the Netherlands score). First half we obviously done really well but just the Dutch must have just come back right at the end.