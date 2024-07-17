EA FC 25 is set to be released in the coming months. Cr: EA Sports. | EA Sports

EA FC 25 has been given a release date ahead of the new 24/25 season. Here's when you can get your hands on the world’s most popular football game.

The latest edition of sport’s most popular football video game franchise EA FC is set to launch ahead of the new domestic season, with several new features available.

Starring Real Madrid and England midfielder Jude Bellingham and Barcelona and Spain star Aitana Bonmati on its cover, EA FC 25 will be the latest edition in the long-running football simulation, and gaming company Electronic Arts’ (EA) second edition of the newly branded EA FC. Alongside Bellingham and Bonmati, footballing icons Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham and Gianluigi Buffon will also be on the game’s Ultimate Edition cover.

Formerly known as FIFA Football - or simply FIFA - the gaming company were forced to change the title of their best selling game last year when EA’s partnership with football’s governing body came to an end last year. However, a change in title did not effect the popularity of the game with over 2.25 million copies of the game sold in the UK alone last year.

With new features, improved game play and fully updated teams, kits and squads, it is sure to just as popular with sports fans this year. Want to know when you can get your hands on the game? Here’s everything you need to know about the release of EA FC 25.

What are the new features for EA FC 25?

The game’s official reveal trailer was launched today (July 17) and revealed many of the new features. Watch it here.

When is EA FC 25 coming out? EA FC 25 release date

As per recent editions of the game, there will be two versions of the game release. EA FC 25: Ultimate Edition and the standard edition.

The release date of the game has been leaked as Friday 27 September 2024 and will be available worldwide. One benefit of purchasing the Ultimate Edition of the game is that you will have access to the game seven days early, meaning those who pre-order the game will have access from midnight on Friday 20 September 2024.

How much will EA FC 25 be? Price of EA FC 25 and pre order details

Fans of the franchise will be pleased to know the price of both the Standard and Ultimate editions will not increase from last, with EA keeping the prices the same. Pre ordering the game will also give users a number of benefits, which are listed here. The price of the game will be as follows:

EA FC 25 Standard edition: £69.99

EA FC 25 Ultimate Edition: £99.99