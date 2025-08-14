Dundee United and Rapid Vienna serve up cruel classic as Tannadice evokes European night of old

Shoot-out defeat ends United’s Conference League dream

Admittedly exaggerated talk of hailstones the size of golf balls rattling down on car bonnets in the Hilltown a couple of hours before kick-off meant Dundee United might have anticipated a momentous event.

However, not even the most optimistic United supporter could have foreseen being two goals in front at half time against Rapid Vienna. It felt too good to be true, it was too good – eventually.

Unusual weather turned into a portent of doom. The Austrians managed 100 per cent accuracy in the penalty shootout at the end of a classic night of European football, with Bendeguiz Bolla striking the decisive kick. Amar Fatah hit the post with United’s first.

Dundee United players console Amar Fatah after losing the penalty shoot out to Rapid Vienna. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group) | SNS Group

The hosts haven’t progressed through successive rounds of European competition since 1987’s march to the final of the Uefa Cup, long before any of the current side were born. The youngest, 18-year-old local lad Owen Stirton, had the chance to put United 3-2 ahead on the night in extra time but saw goalkeeper Niklas Hedl block well. Stirton was one of four Scottish youngsters introduced by Jim Goodwin in an effort to turn the tie back in United’s favour. It was cruel, so very cruel.

They had been back swaying in the old Shed end 26 minutes in when United took the lead in the tie for the first time courtesy of Max Watters’ header and then, three minutes before half-time, the striker extended his side’s advantage from the penalty spot after a VAR check had opened the possibility of the seemingly impossible happening, and United going in for the interval two goals in front.

The dream was on...

Beneath a magenta sky, Watters tucked the award to the right of Hedl. They were indeed now two in front and seemingly well set. While there was bedlam in the stands, half time brought the space and time for some reflection. Were United not two in front against MyPa 47 at half-time at home ten years ago before succumbing to two late goals to exit the Uefa Cup? There was still work to do.

Amar Fatah replaced Zachary Sapsford, who had been fouled for the penalty, for the second half. The next goal was all important – it went to Rapid, as did the next one. The first, from Janis Antiste, was a glancing header from a corner and the second from big No.9 Ercan Kara, sent on to help rescue things for the visitors, was an acrobatic backheeled flick into the corner from a cross from the left. The striker also had the chance to finish it at the death. As in, after 120 minutes of lung-busting action.

Dundee United's Max Watters (L) celebrates with Will Ferry (C) and Krisztian Keresztes (R) after scoring from the penalty spot to make it 2-0 over Rapid Vienna. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group) | SNS Group

United took the lead with a wonderfully worked move in which Sapsford played a pivotal part. The Australian striker materialised as playmaker in the middle of the park and opened up his foot to release Will Ferry down the left. The skipper complemented the pass with a fine ball into the middle and the unmarked Watters planted a header past Hedl.

Cue eruption, which included a flare landing on the pitch. United midfielder Panutche Camara had to show nimble footwork to avoid it as it lay smouldering in the box. A scorch mark remained visible for the rest of the match.

Sapsford was at the heart of United’s second goal as well. He embarked on a solo run and while his eventual pass was hit slightly too far in front of Watters, Serge-Philippe Raux-Yao’s clumsy too footed challenge after the ball had been released saw VAR step in. The outcome was a booking for the defender and a penalty to United, which Watters, confidence brimming, took care of.

Dundee United fans celebrate after Max Watters scores to make it 1-0 over Rapid Vienna. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Only the old Shed end and the Jerry Kerr Stand remains from when Rapid Vienna last played at Tannadice in a European Cup quarter-final. Like then, they were full of United fans, as were new additions the George Fox and Eddie Thompson Stands.

New stars announce themselves

The team might not have been vying for a place in the last four of Europe’s premier club competition, as on the last occasion they met, but it felt a lot like a European night of old. The Rapid fans contributed greatly to this and were in good voice as several hundred marched up from the city centre under the watchful eye of police. Not many would have attended in 1984, when the Rapid side featured such stars of European football as Hans Krankl and Antonin Panenka. As for United, the old heroes were foremost in many people’s thoughts. A clutch of them are now club ambassadors, including Paul Hegarty and Davie Dodds, who notched the second leg winner in 1984. While no one at United will ever do what he did and fire the team into the last four of the European Cup, he watched new stars announce themselves.

Watters, a 26-year-old on loan from Barnsley, won’t score 150 goals for United, like Dodds did, but he now has four in three games. The way Krisztian Keresztes, meanwhile, slid in to deny Antiste an almost certain goal was like Davie Narey in his pomp. As for Kucherenko, he was a moustache away from being the Ukrainian Hamish McAlpine.

Rapid Vienna's Andrija Radulovic celebrates after winning the penalty shoot out. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group) | SNS Group

It’s a different era and a different outlook now. Craig Sibbald was once again the lone Scot in manager Jim Goodwin’s starting XI. Now a few weeks in development, the much-changed team looked a more effective unit.

But United could not relax. As well as the MyPa result, a more recent one preyed on their minds. Losing two second half goals meant they lost to Hearts on Sunday, with the visitors’ winner coming in injury time.