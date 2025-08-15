Jim Goodwin addresses Dundee United's Euro exit and provides Zach Sapsford injury update

Praise for players amid disappointment of shoot-out defeat

Jim Goodwin insists Dundee United must take heart from exiting the Conference League at the third qualifying stage on penalties having at one point led Rapid Vienna by two goals on the night as well as on aggregate.

However, the Austrian side gained their revenge more than 41 years after losing out on away goals to United in the last eight of the European Cup. History was also in the air as United came so close to progressing through consecutive rounds of European football for the first time since their 1987 run to the Uefa Cup final.

Two second-half goals from Rapid made it 2-2 on the night and 4-4 on aggregate and no further goals in extra-time saw penalties required to separate the sides. The Austrians scored all five of theirs while Amar Fatah, who replaced Zach Sapsford at half time of the 90 minutes, hit the post with United’s first.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin (L) and Amar Fatah (R) look dejected after losing the penalty shoot out to Rapid Vienna. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“Being 2-0 up at half time, we never for one minute thought the tie was over,” said Goodwin. “We respect the opposition, they are a very good side full of quality. We knew the next goal would be important. Had we got it, I think we progress. But credit to Rapid Vienna, they pinned us back for large parts of the second half. They got their goals. Another set play has cost us for the first and the second is a brilliant delivery. Right now, the main emotion is disappointment.”

He was determined to draw the positives, however. “Most people out there, when the draw was made, expected Rapid Vienna to wipe the floor with us," he said. "We can take a lot of confidence and belief from the fact we went toe to toe with a really good European team and another time, we could have possible won it.”

Goodwin praised his players for not allowing their heads to go down following the loss of the two-goal lead. In fact, they had a golden opportunity to possibly win the tie in the first half of extra time but 18-year-old Owen Stirton saw his effort blocked when one-on-one with the goalkeeper, Niklas Hedl.

“Look, all the players are extremely disappointed," he said. "It is not about pointing the finger at anyone. We do not have a blame culture in our group. Stirts has done great to get the opportunity in the first place; the ‘keeper has done really well. He stood up for a long time, more often than not he will gamble and dive Stirts has tried to lift it over him. It is not a glaring miss. I just think he did what he felt was right at the moment and it did not hit the back of the net.”