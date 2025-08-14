How to watch Dundee United v Rapid Vienna

Dundee United will look to claim a notable European scalp when they host Rapid Vienna in the second leg of their Conference League third qualifying round tie on Thursday night.

With the tie finely poised after United claimed an excellent 2-2 draw in the Austrian capital last week, there is all to play for at Tannadice with a place in the play-off round at stake.

Whichever side emerges victorious will move 180 minutes away from securing a place in the league phase of the competition, with the winner of the tie between AIK Stockholm of Sweden or FC Gyor of Hungary lying in wait (Stockholm lead 2-1 from the first leg at home).

The match stirs memories of the 1984 European Cup quarter-final meeting between the sides when Dundee United defeated their Austrian opponents on the away goals rule after following up a 2-1 away loss with a 1-0 victory on Tayside to reach the semi-final, where they lost to Roma.

While United suffered a setback at the weekend, losing an injury-time goal in a 3-2 defeat at home to Hearts, Rapid claimed a 2-1 away win over last season’s Austrian champions Sturm Graz.

Dundee United host Rapid Vienna in the Conference League third qualiyfing round second leg at Tannadice on Thursday. | SNS Group

Dundee United v Rapid Vienna match details

The Conference League third qualifying round second leg fixture takes place at Tannadice Park, Dundee, on Thursday, August 14, 2025. Kick-off is 7.45pm.

Dundee United v Rapid Vienna TV channel

The match has not been selected for live TV coverage in the UK.

Dundee United v Rapid Vienna live stream

The game is available to watch via online streaming service Solid Sport with a pay-per-view pass costing £12. Full details can be found here.

Dundee United v Rapid Vienna team news

Isaac Pappoe is out for “a lengthy period of time” with a knee injury after being injured in the first half in Vienna. Ryan Strain, Kristijan Trapanovski and Ross Graham are all still missing with hamstring injuries and Dario Naamo also remains out, while Max Watters returns after missing the weekend William Hill Premiership defeat by Hearts at Tannadice with a bug.