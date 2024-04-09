Dens Park Plan B

Contingency plans are being drawn up for Dundee’s match at home to Rangers tomorrow night despite Dees manager Tony Docherty being adamant that the game will go ahead. Concerns remain surrounding the condition of the Dens Park pitch, with heavy rain forecast for the next 48 hours on Tayside. It is being reported that should the playing surface be deemed waterlogged and unsafe, then the game could be pushed back 24 hours to Thursday, April 11 – or be played at a neutral venue.

Rangers take on Dundee at Dens Park on Wednesday.

Lennon takes aim at Clement

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon says he was left “disappointed” by current Rangers boss Philippe Clement’s comments on his team obtaining a “moral victory” in Sunday’s 3-3 draw with their bitter rivals. Rabbi Matondo scored in stoppage time to rescue a point at Ibrox and while the Belgian was pleased with the outcome, given Rangers trailed 2-0 at the interval, pundit Lennon was not impressed by his verdict. “I was disappointed with someone's comments after the game yesterday,” Lennon told PLZ Soccer on Monday. “I didn't agree with it. I don't know what a moral victory means in an Old Firm derby, if you ever get one. You either win it or you lose it.”

Barron eyed by Serie A duo

Two Italian clubs are reportedly keen on out-of-contract Aberdeen player Connor Barron.

Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron is attracting interest from two Italian clubs, according to the Daily Record. It is claimed that both Cagliari and Sassuolo, who are battling to avoid relegation from Serie A, have scouted the Scotland Under-21 player and have been impressed by him. Barron’s contract at Pittodrie expires at the end of the season and Aberdeen chiefs have so far been unable to strike a deal to persuade the 21-year-old to pledge him future to them.

Grant on Hearts future

Hearts midfielder Jorge Grant says he would be open to extending his contract at Tynecastle. The 29-year-old Englishman is enjoying a run in the team under manager Steven Naismith and while his current deal does not expire until next summer, the former Peterborough player feels settled in Edinburgh with his family now around him. “I am happy here and if they ever want to talk about that I am totally open to that,” Grant told the Edinburgh Evening News when asked about his future. “I really enjoy it here, the family have moved up and they are enjoying it here, I can only concentrate on my football and hopefully that comes in the future.”

Jorge Grant is enjoying his time at Hearts.

