How Hearts have cured their travel sickness as Kenneth Vargas continues to grow

Hearts are 14 points better off now than they were at this juncture a year ago after finding a cure for their recurring travel sickness.

Success on the road was a rare commodity last season, with Steven Naismith’s side only winning in the league at three venues: Motherwell, Ross County and St Johnstone. That victory in Perth in late December was their last of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was enough of an issue to be worthy of extensive discussion when the squad reconvened in the summer. There was no quick fix, nothing obvious that needed remedied. Instead came a collective agreement that Hearts simply needed to be tougher and more resilient away from Tynecastle, grinding out results if need be. That was the case in Paisley on Saturday when a dogged defensive display provided the platform for Hearts to win a 10th league away game of the season.

Jorge Grant celebrates with Kenneth Vargas after scoring to make it 1-0 against St Mirren.

“It was spoken about at the start,” said Alex Cochrane, creator of the second goal that was eventually credited as a Mikael Mandron own goal. “We knew last season wasn't good enough away from home. There were times you could say we were a little bit soft and goals would be too easy. I think this year we have a bit of resilience about us and we fight for each other a little bit more.

“I can't really put my finger on what it was last year but I think this year we've gone about our business, home and away, the same way. When you go to away games you need to grind out results and sometimes put on a show for the away fans because they come in their numbers, pay their money. So we set out to make sure this year was better.”

How do you do that? “Just trying to keep to the same principles, home and away,” added the defender. “Try not to make it difficult for ourselves and have that resilience and fight you saw in the second half when St Mirren stuck on more players up top. You just have to deal with that and everyone dealt with it.”

Hearts fans have wondered for some time just what life without Lawrence Shankland might be like and on Saturday they discovered it. With the striker in his bed sick, Naismith turned to Kenneth Vargas and Alan Forrest to form a new two-pronged attack, with Vargas, in particular, catching the eye in a match ruined by the weather.

“He has that fight and bit of bite that is good to see,” added Cochrane. “He has adapted to the league well and signed permanently which we are delighted with. He is getting better and better. He was very good and ran himself into the ground. Shanks is a quality player but those two up top did a good job filling in for him.”