Rangers chief executive James Bisgrove has welcomed the return of away supporters for Old Firm matches next season, but has assured his own fans that Celtic will never get the full Broomloan Stand allocation under his watch.

It was confirmed last month that, starting from the first Old Firm derby of next season, Celtic and Rangers will give up five per cent of their stadium to visiting fans, ending a spate of matches between the two Glasgow clubs where only home supporters have been present. Some had hoped that this development would be the first step in returning to the days of away allocations up 7000 supporters, which at Ibrox would mean Celtic fans being housed behind the goal in the Broomloan Stand, but Bisgrove does not plan on that happening.

"This week, the SPFL announced that next season Celtic will receive a five per cent European style allocation for the fixture at Ibrox and we shall receive a five per cent allocation of Parkhead,” Bisgrove wrote in the Rangers programme ahead of yesterday’s derby. “We recognise that some supporters will be frustrated and impacted, but we as a club consistently believe away fans should be present at all games. Those who have been disrupted by this will receive priority access to next season's Old Firm matches and have been contacted directly by the club.

Rangers CEO James Bisgrove is against giving up the whole of the Broomloan Stand to Celtic fans.