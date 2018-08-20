What are Kenny Miller’s options in the Ladbrokes Premiership?

Kenny Miller has departed Livingston after he rejecting the management position full-time because he wants to continue playing. Joel Sked looks at where the forward could go next.

• READ MORE: Livingston confirm departure of player-manager Kenny Miller

Kenny Miller is on the look out for a new club after leaving Livingston. Picture: SNS/Rob Casey

Aberdeen

Dons boss Derek McInnes is a fan of Miller and the Pittodrie side were believed to have made a move for the player in the summer when he left Rangers.

Aberdeen may have started the domestic season unbeaten and added James Wilson on loan from Manchester United but they are still light across the squad. In attack there is no player who can be deemed a reliable getter of goals. Miller wouldn’t fix such a problem but in a team which will likely share the goals around he would chip in with up to a dozen.

Under McInnes Aberdeen can be quite rigid and structured. It would be interesting to see how Miller fits into such an ethos when he has such a fluid interpretation of his role within a unit. One minute he would be the focal point in attack, then, within a matter of seconds, he could be filling in at right-back, chasing someone towards his own corner flag with Shay Logan looking at the bench with an expression of bafflement.

Miller would provide Aberdeen with depth in attack, able to fill in on the wings as well but it is a signing which would unlikely down well within some quarters of the Aberdeen support.

Dundee

No team is screaming out for a an injection of something, anything, in attack quite like Dundee. In Sofien Moussa and Jean Alassane Mendy, Neil McCann has the best in the business at messing up goalscoring opportunities. Clean through on goal, at the angle, in front of goal, first time, all the time in the world, open goals - you name it, these two miss it.

McCann is under severe pressure after losing 3-0 at home to Ayr United in the Betfred Cup to go along with two defeats in the opening two league games. Those league fixtures saw Dundee play well but fluff any chance of getting a result by treating the back of the net as some sort of contaminated no-go area. There’s some who would believe someone in a hazmat suit would actually be more useful than Moussa.

Enter Kenny Miller. Dundee require some sort of talisman in attack, someone to galvanise the team. Miller is not the messiah but he is better than what Dundee currently have, and that’s what the club’s fans have been praying for.

Nowhere else in the Scottish Premiership will Miller have the responsibility or play such an important role as at Dens Park. And if McCann leaves, the club have someone with management experience waiting in the wings.

Hamilton Academical/St Mirren

The Buddies and the Accies are in a similar situation. Both teams could do with not only extra options in attack but better quality in those positions as well. The duo have been touted as relegation candidates and that is completely understandable considering it is unclear where goals are coming from.

Neither side are blessed with experience and could put Miller’s know-how and goal threat to use. Someone to score anywhere approaching a dozen goals would be huge in their bid to stay in the league.

Heart of Midlothian

If Kyle Lafferty departs for Rangers as is expected it would leave Hearts light in the striking department unless they can bring forward David Vanecek’s move from FK Teplice with the Czech forward primed to join in January after signing a pre-contract agreement.

If that deal can not be completed Miller would offer a short-term solution. Someone who knows the league very well, he can either start or be an option from the bench.

It would see Miller complete the clean sweep of Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Hibs but with such a feelgood factor growing at Tynecastle the signing of a former Celtic and Hibs player wouldn’t go down well.

Hibernian

Neil Lennon, like Derek McInnes, was interested in Miller once it became clear that he would be available this summer. His signing would suit a Hibs team which is direct and plays with plenty of energy, especially if Lennon’s wants the choice of four rather than three strikers.

Oli Shaw, Flo Kamberi and Jamie Maclaren are a fine trio and Miller may see a move to Hibs as one which would not bring much game time. However, Kamberi is yet to get up and running in terms of goals and fitness and Lennon may see Miller as a good influence for Shaw.

Also, it allows Miller to return to where it all started having broken through at Easter Road during the 1997/1998 season.

For neutrals, the dynamic between Miller and Lennon would be fascinating viewing.

Motherwell

The Steelmen were another side heavily linked with Miller. However, that looks unlikely now they have Conor Sammon on board to supplement Danny Johnson, Curtis Main and Ryan Bowman.

With the departure of Cedric Kipre bringing in funds, the club could probably afford him but the team could be better strengthened elsewhere.

Rangers

Steven Gerrard wants another striker before the window closes. And if their move for Lafferty falls through they could get desperate.

Okay, maybe not that desperate.