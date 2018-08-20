Best Scottish football Twitter reactions to Kenny Miller’s Livingston exit

Have your say

Kenny Miller became the first manager to leave their post in the Ladbrokes Premiership, parting company with Livingston. Scottish football fans had their say on Twitter.

@JordanC1107: “Wonder who leaked the news about Kenny Miller leaving Livingston? Probably that new forward Kenny Miller they’ve signed.”

@rosspilcher: “Kenny Miller quitting as Livingston manager is the least surprising thing that will happen this season.

“It’s a funny old game” as he said about eight times during his unveiling press conference.”

@ibroxrocks: “Probably felt he was being undermined by their striker. Him.”

@mcgowan_stephen, on trying to read the Livingston’s statement on their website, tweeted: “Takes longer to open this than he lasted as manager.”

Kenny Miller has left Livingston. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy

@Nareystoepoker: “Sunday afternoon - Jamie Murphy injured, leaving Rangers desperately short of strikers.

Sunday night - Kenny Miller quits Livingston.

Coincidence?”

@jonnyrmcfarlane: “Kenny Miller may have left Rangers but he’s showing an admirable continuing commitment to the banter years philosophy! #bonkers”

@ByTheMinAFC had a warning for the Aberdeen boss: “Don’t be getting any ideas Del...”

@Amoruso1998: “So Kenny Miller has left Livingston after a bust up with Kenny Miller about Kenny Miller playing ahead of Kenny Miller. Kenny Miller has yet to comment however it is to be confirmed that Kenny Miller has officially left by Lee Wallace.”

@Oldfirmfacts1: “Kenny Miller has sensationally lifted the lid on his time as Livingston boss in an explosive tell-all pamphlet”

@RJMcL: “After failing to sign Kyle Lafferty, Rangers are due to unveil Kenny Miller tomorrow.”

@Oldfirmfacts1: “Kenny Miller’s left already? He’s barely been there 5 minutes” - Willo Flood

@MarkHiggins24: “Kenny Miller has departed Livingston to concentrate on suing Rangers.”

@pieandbov: “Kenny Miller to sign for St.Mirren this week and score the winner against Livingston on Saturday would be peak Scottish Fitba”

@JPhillips_SJ: “Kenny Miller will be playing Scottish league football until he is in his mid-50s.”