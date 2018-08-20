Rumour Mill: Kenny Miller leaves Livingston | Celtic boss open to Dedryck Boyata return | Hearts chase Burnley youngster

Kenny Miller has left Livingston after only seven weeks, Dedryck Boyata could make a return to the Celtic squad, and Hearts are looking to sign Burnley defender Jimmy Dunne.

Kenny Miller leaves Livingston

Kenny Miller's reported exit from Livingston has come as a surprise. Picture: SNS.

Kenny Miller’s short-lived reign as Livingston manager is over after only seven weeks. It is understood talks took place with the club’s board last night and the newly-promoted Premiership issued a statement this morning. The surprising news comes after player/manager Miller had taken charge of just seven competitive games. (The Scotsman)

Rodgers opens door for Boyata return

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is entirely confident a Dedryck Boyata apology to the “group” – disgruntled team-mates and, by implication the club’s support – would allow for him to “redeem” himself over his “mistake” in time to be considered for Thursday’s Europa League play-off first leg away to Lithuanian side FK Suduva. (The Scotsman)

Hearts eye Burnley defender

Hearts are considering a move for Burnley defender Jimmy Dunne. The 20-year-old is expected to sign a new contract with the Premiership side before he is put out on loan for the season. Hearts need cover at the back after captain Christophe Berra was ruled out for six months. (Scottish Sun)

Lennon welcomes new signing

Neil Lennon has welcomed the imminent arrival of Australian midfielder Mark Milligan after watching his diminutive Hibs team reach the last eight of the Betfred Cup. The much-travelled 33-year-old’s arrival promises to add some bite and physical presence. (The Scotsman)

Gerrard wants plastic pitch ban

Rangers have renewed their condemnation of the synthetic playing surface at Rugby Park as they face the prospect of a lengthy spell on the sidelines for Jamie Murphy with the knee injury he suffered in their 3-1 Betfred Cup victory over Kilmarnock. (The Scotsman)

Souttar proud to be captain

John Souttar today spoke of his “incredible” pride captaining Hearts at the age of 21. The defender led his team out at East End Park on Saturday in Christophe Berra’s absence and played a crucial role in the 1-0 win over Dunfermline to help secure a place in the Betfred Cup quarter-finals. (Evening News)

Celtic to face Saints

Holders Celtic will travel to St Johnstone in the quarter-finals of the Betfred Cup after Sunday’s draw. Rivals Rangers host Championship side Ayr United, while Hearts will entertain Motherwell. Aberdeen travel to Easter Road for their chance at a spot in the semi-finals after Neil Lennon’s men defeated Ross County on Sunday afternoon. (The Scotsman)

Rangers opponents may forfeit

FC Ufa have revealed they will discover today if they have to forfeit their Europa League tie with Rangers because they can’t get a visa to visit the UK. The Ibrox side face a tricky encounter against the Russian side, with a place in the Group Stages the prize. (The Scotsman)