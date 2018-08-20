Livingston confirm departure of player-manager Kenny Miller

Livingston have confirmed they have parted company with player-manager Kenny Miller after the former Scotland striker refused to give up his on-field duties.

Miller had been in charge for just seven games, winning three and drawing two.

Kenny Miller's reporter exit from Livingston has come as a surprise. Picture: SNS.

In a statement, the Ladbrokes Premiership new boys said: “Livingston Football Club has been in discussions over the weekend with Kenny Miller and his representatives.

“The club felt that the player-manager role wasn’t working and had requested that Kenny reverted to the full time manager’s role. Kenny however feels that he isn’t ready to give up his football career at this time.

“As a result the club and Kenny have amicably agreed to part company.

“Livingston Football Club would like to thank Kenny for his honesty and openness, and wish him well for the future.”

In an interview in Saturday’s edition of The Scotsman, Miller said: “I always wanted to become a manager and right now I feel like I’m 16 again, trying to win that contract at Hibs and get into the big team.

“I want to become the best manager I can possibly be, go as far as I can possibly go.”