Rumour Mill: Sinclair on Celtic exit | Gerrard plans ‘long’ Rangers stay | Celtic ace backed to follow Liverpool star

Scott Sinclair has opened up about speculation linking him with a move from Celtic, Steven Gerrard plans a long stay at Rangers and Filip Benkovic has been tipped to follow Virgil van Dijk to the top.

Celtic's Scott Sinclair has ensured he never thought about leaving Celtic. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy

Sinclair never considered leaving Celtic

Scott Sinclair never thought about leaving Celtic even when he fell down the pecking order. The forward was linked with a move back to England after he was on the periphery at the start of the season having suffered a drop in form. However, the Englishman ensured that he loves being at Celtic. (Scottish Sun)

Gerrard plans “long” Rangers stay

Steven Gerrard has revealed that he hopes to stay at Rangers “for a very long time”. The Ibrox boss was speaking at the end of the club’s AGM where he thanked his players, staff, the club’s board and the fans. Rangers are the Liverpool legend’s first management role in senior football and he has led the club into second in the league and to the Europa League group stages. (The Scotsman)

• Rangers chairman Dave King has praised Steven Gerrard for his shrewd recruitment. The Ibrox boss had to revamp the squad in the summer, bringing in 15 players. King said his manager was “ahead of the game” and that only one of the 15 signings hasn’t worked out. (RangersTV)

Rangers to run at a loss

Dave King has vowed that Rangers will run at a loss for as long as it takes to return the club to the throne of Scottish football. The Ibrox club has been reliant on interest-free loans from King, directors and other businessmen to the extent that losses last year amounted to over £14 million. (The Scotsman)

Celtic ace backed to follow Van Dijk

Former Celtic favourite Frank McAvennie has backed the club’s on loan centre-back Filip Benkovic “to go all the way to the very top”. The former striker reckons the Croatian is the best defender at the club since Virgil van Dijk and has backed Celtic to progress in the Europa League and win the Betfred Cup due to his presence. (Scottish Sun)

Tommy Block handed second Hibs trial

Hibs are to give Bognor Regis midfielder Tommy Block a second trial after the 18-year-old fell ill during his first spell at Easter Road. Block spent a week with Neil Lennon’s squad, scoring in a closed-doors match at East Mains, but missed two days training with a stomach bug. (Evening News)

Berra’s Hearts return in friendly

Hearts captain Christophe Berra is set to play his first game in almost four months tonight in a friendly at Linlithgow Rose. Manager Craig Levein will then decide whether the defender is ready to return to the first team for Sunday’s Premiership match with Rangers. (Evening News)

Irish legend would swim to Celtic

Damien Duff has admitted that he would swim from Ireland to Scotland to work for Celtic. The former Chelsea and Newcastle ace interviewed for a vacant position on the champion’ reserve coaching team. He is currently in charge of Irish side Shamrock Rovers’ under-15 side. (Daily Record)

Injury blow for Motherwell

Chris Cadden will miss the next four months of action in the latest injury blow for Motherwell. The versatile 22-year-old tore his patella tendon during the club’s 7-1 drubbing at the hands of Rangers two weeks ago. He joins goalkeeper Trevor Carson, who developed Deep Vein Thrombosis, on the injury table. The Steelmen No.1 is set to miss the rest of the season. (Scottish Sun)

Falkirk star “devastated” by racist abuse

Falkirk manager Ray McKinnon has admitted that Dennon Lewis has been left “devastated” after the young striker was a victim of racist abuse from his own supporters. The 21-year-old endured the slurs as the Bairns suffered a shock 4-2 defeat in the Scottish Cup against local rivals Stenhousemuir on Saturday. (The Scotsman)

Bain: Ibrox victory would be even sweeter with less fans

Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain claimed the Scottish champions will savour victory at Ibrox all the more if the presence of their support is restricted. Rangers chairman Dave King has confirmed there will be no reversal of the decision to limit their Old Firm rivals to just 800 tickets for the clash on 29 December. Celtic are currently considering whether to take up the smaller allocation or to refuse it amid safety concerns. (The Scotsman)

