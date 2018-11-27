Scott Bain: Rangers fan ban would make Celtic win sweeter

Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain claims the Scottish champions will savour victory at Ibrox all the more next month if the presence of their support is restricted.

Rangers chairman Dave King has confirmed there will be no reversal of the decision to limit their Old Firm rivals to just 800 tickets for the match on 29 December. Celtic are currently considering whether to take up the smaller allocation or to refuse it amid safety concerns.

Bain, who made his debut for Celtic on their last visit to Ibrox in March, when a 3-2 win was a significant step towards their seventh consecutive title triumph, insists the players will not be fazed by the unusual circumstances.

“I don’t know how it would feel, we would see on the day, but fewer Celtic fans will mean it’s only sweeter if we win the game,” said Bain.

“If there are no Celtic fans? Well, it will be really good to win, eh?

“There are a lot of games away from home which actually feel like home games because our fans are so loud. That plays a big part for us. But however many fans we have at Ibrox, they will be loud and the boys will work and play as hard as we possibly can for them.”