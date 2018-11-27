Rangers: The goalscoring record Alfredo Morelos can equal against Hearts

Alfredo Morelos has well and truly dispelled any doubts over his ability as a striker for Rangers.

Rangers Alfredo Morelos can equal the Premiership goalscoring record against Hearts for consecutive goals. Picture: SNS/Rob Casey

The Colombian is now one strike away from equalling the Ladbrokes Premiership record for goals in consecutive games.

The Rangers forward has been in scintillating form this season, both in front of goal and his all-round play. His second half strike against Livingston on Saturday having come off the bench took him to 16 goals in 26 appearances.

Not only did it help ease Steven Gerrard’s men to three points and into second place in the league, it was also his sixth consecutive goal in league games.

Since doubling Rangers’ lead in a 3-1 win over Hearts back on 7 October the 22-year-old has found it difficult to stop.

Goals have followed against Hamilton Academical, Kilmarnock, St Mirren, Motherwell and then Livingston. The run seemed to start a few days previous to Hearts’ visit to Ibrox as league leaders. Morelos struck twice in a 3-1 win over Rapid Vienna - a result which put the team in a strong position in their Europa League group.

Back on the domestic front, the current record for goals in consecutive games in the Ladbrokes Premiership - since the change to the SPFL - is held by David Clarkson.

The former Motherwell frontman, now retired, hit seven goals in consecutive league games for Dundee during the 2014/2015 season.

His victims were Ross County, Aberdeen, Motherwell, Hamilton, Killie, St Johnstone and Celtic. He took the run to eight games in a row in all competitions when he scored against Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup the following week before it came to an end against Inverness CT in December 2014.

He would scored just once more than season, ironically against ICT.

Clarkson told the Scottish Sun: “There’s nothing quite like it. As a striker, you thrive on being confident and when you’re scoring goals you’re absolutely brimming with confidence.

“You just feel unstoppable. Every striker has had a run like it — when everything you try comes off and everything you hit goes in. It doesn’t happen all that often so you learn to enjoy it while it does.

“When I had my run of form, I’d certainly never had a run like it at any other stage of my career. I don’t think I’d had a run like it even in training.”

Score against Hearts and Morelos will join Clarkson before Aberdeen wait in store a few days later.

