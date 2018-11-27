Rangers have ‘no intention’ of reinstating Celtic ticket allocation

Have your say

Rangers chairman Dave King insists he has “no intention” of reversing the decision to slash Celtic’s ticket allocation at Ibrox.

Rangers chairman Dave King. Picture: SNS

Rangers have handed their Old Firm rivals just 800 seats for the December 29 derby clash - a move which saw the Hoops respond in tit-for-tat fashion when the pair met at Parkhead in September.

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell has criticised Gers’ move, saying it damaged the attractiveness of the fixture.

But King told the Rangers International Football Club’s agm: “I can give you absolute certainty that this board has no intention of reversing this decision.”