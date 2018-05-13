Rumour Mill: McGinn ‘would cost Rangers £6m’ | Celtic star slams ‘s***’ pitches | Rangers eye Dundee midfielder

Hibs assistant Garry Parker insists Rangers would have to spend £6million to land John McGinn, Mikael Lustig has given a damning indictment of both Hamilton and Kilmarnock’s pitches, and Rangers are considering a move for Dundee midfielder Glen Kamara.

READ MORE - Yesterday’s Rumour Mill: Hibs players reject Lennon jibes | Griffiths hits out at drug rumours | Ex-Rangers chief calls for new board after Gerrard hire

Hibs midfielder John McGinn. Picture: SNS

McGinn would cost Rangers £6m

Rangers would have to spend their entire £6m share issue to land John McGinn, according to Hibs assistant Garry Parker. The Ibrox side were linked with a move for the midfielder earlier this week. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers eye Kamara

Rangers are considering a bid for Dundee midfielder Glen Kamara. The Light Blues sent scout John Brown to watch the player in action as Dundee lost 1-0 to St Johnstone. Kamara has one year left on his deal after impressing in his debut campaign at Dens. (Sunday Express)

Celtic star slams ‘s***’ pitches

Celtic star Mikael Lustig has slated the quality of both Hamilton and Kilmarnock’s pitches, saying they are “s**t”. Both teams use a 4G synthetic surface and have been widely criticised for doing so over the last few years. (Sunday Mail)

Vendetta against Brown

Scott Brown is the victim of a vendetta by other players in Scottish football, according to his Celtic team-mate Tom Rogic. The Celtic captain has been on the receiving end of some rough challenges recently from both Ross County skipper Andrew Davies and Steven Naismith of Hearts. (The Scotsman)

Leicester eye Roberts

Leicester City are looking to take Patrick Roberts to the King Power Stadium in a move that would see Riyad Mahrez sign for Manchester City. Roberts has spent the season on loan at Celtic, though he’s been largely hampered by injuries. (Mail on Sunday)

McCann hits back at Bain

Neil McCann has questioned why Scott Bain was happy his former Dundee team-mates endured a “mediocre season” when, in the goalkeeper’s words, those same players supported him when he was banished from the Dens Park first-team squad. (The Scotsman)

Lennon back at training

Neil Lennon was back at the helm of Hibernian yesterday and is expected to take charge of the side against Rangers at Easter Road today as the league season reaches its conclusion. (Scotland on Sunday)

Robinson: It would be difficult to keep Ciftci

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson admitted it would be difficult to bring Nadir Ciftci back to Fir Park after the striker ended his season with a double in a 3-0 win against Hamilton. The Turkish hitman is currently on loan from Celtic. (STV)