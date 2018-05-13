Scott Brown is the most targeted player in Britain, says Celtic team-mate

Scott Brown is the victim of a vendetta by other players in Scottish football, according to his Celtic team-mate Tom Rogic.

The Celtic captain has been on the receiving end of some rough challenges recently, with both Ross County skipper Andrew Davies and Steven Naismith of Hearts each appearing to stand on the groin of the midfielder over the past few weeks.

Brown himself is known to enjoy the physical side of the game, though Rogic believes opponents are taking it too far.

The Australia claims there is no other player in the UK receiving this kind of treatment.

He told the Sunday Mail: “Scott is the most targeted man in Britain. It looks like there’s a vendetta against him with some of the tackles going in.

“Some players go out with that intention [of getting at Brown]. But if it’s about trying to intimidate him it’s not going to happen. He’s not easily wound up and is able to handle himself.”