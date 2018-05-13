Neil Lennon returns to Hibs training ahead of Rangers game

Neil Lennon was back at the helm of Hibernian yesterday and is expected to take charge of the side against Rangers at Easter Road today as the league season reaches its conclusion.

The Hibs manager, who said he was considering his future after the derby defeat by Hearts on Wednesday, was at training on Saturday morning and at the team hotel last night.

But it remains unclear if he will be in charge of the team next season.

Lennon was absent from training on Friday morning and failed to show for a press conference in the afternoon, leaving Hibs assistant manager Garry Parker to face the media. Parker said Lennon had flu and had slept in but insisted that he expected his boss to remain in situ for the new season.

Lennon is still likely to have to answer to the club’s hierarchy for his recent behaviour and the Hibs board is due to meet on Tuesday.

His outburst on Wednesday following the 2-1 loss at Tynecastle saw him label his players “unprofessional”. The result ended Hibs’ hopes of finishing second – they are likely to end the season in fourth place – and Lennon described it as “not good enough”. He said he would consider his position over the summer.

However, his remarks are understood to have angered the players who have taken exception to being labelled “unprofessional”.