Neil McCann questions Celtic keeper Scott Bain’s loyalty to Dundee ‘mates’

Neil McCann has questioned the words of Scott Bain after the Celtic goalkeeper was critical of his former club at the weekend.

Bain left Dens Park under a cloud after being banished from the first-team squad for an apparent bust-up with the manager, something which the 26-year-old denies.

Speaking to the press, Bain said that he received plenty of support from within the Dundee dressing room at the time. He would then go on to say that everyone got what they deserved: he signed a four-year deal with Celtic, while Dundee suffered through a “mediocre season”.

Asked for a reaction after Dundee’s 1-0 loss to Partick Thistle, McCann wondered how Bain could be pleased that his friends in the squad battled at the wrong end of the table.

He said: “I’m not interested in Scott Bain, I’m interested in my team today.

“Scott Bain turns round and says we got what we deserved? The mates that supported him, is that the same mates that he’s happy had a mediocre season?

“But listen, I’m more concerned with my team.”