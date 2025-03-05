Here are the top 10 richest current and former Celtic stars in the world 2025. Cr: SNS Group.Here are the top 10 richest current and former Celtic stars in the world 2025. Cr: SNS Group.
Who is the richest ex-Celtic player? Here are the 10 former Celtic stars with highest net worth - including 14-goal maverick

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 5th Mar 2025, 11:30 BST

Here are the 10 richest current and former Celtic stars in 2025

Celtic are comfortably one of the biggest clubs in European football, so perhaps it is to be expected that some of football’s most iconic names have passed through the Celtic Park door over the years.

With a total of 118 major trophies won in their history, Celtic are one of the world’s most successful football clubs, with 54 league titles, 42 Scottish Cups, 21 Scottish League Cup’s 21 times and European Cup in 1967 all listed among their major honours.

With such success, there have been many well known names having stints in the green and white hooped Celtic jersey during their career. But who are the richest current and former Celtic players and managers the world in 2025?

Here are the richest former Celtic players, managers and shareholders in 2025, ranked from 10 to 1, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

The ex-England international endured a torrid times as head coach of Celtic in the late 1990s. However, his outstanding career as a player means he has a reported net worth of $10million.

1. John Barnes

The ex-England international endured a torrid times as head coach of Celtic in the late 1990s. However, his outstanding career as a player means he has a reported net worth of $10million. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

The current Celtic manager is one of the richest bosses on the planet after managing the likes of Liverpool, Leicester City and, of course, the Hoops. He has a reported net worth of $15million.

2. Brendan Rodgers

The current Celtic manager is one of the richest bosses on the planet after managing the likes of Liverpool, Leicester City and, of course, the Hoops. He has a reported net worth of $15million. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Now more known to daytime TV fans as the host of property show Homes Under The Hammer. He also famously played for Manchester United, Coventry City, Aston Villa and Celtic during his football career, and was capped four times for England. He's now a regular pundit on the BBC on Football Focus, and has a reported net worth of $16million.

3. Dion Dublin

Now more known to daytime TV fans as the host of property show Homes Under The Hammer. He also famously played for Manchester United, Coventry City, Aston Villa and Celtic during his football career, and was capped four times for England. He's now a regular pundit on the BBC on Football Focus, and has a reported net worth of $16million. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Another regular on the punditry circuit is ex-Arsenal legend Ian Wright. Had a very short spell at Celtic Park in the 00s. He has a reported net worth of $20million.

4. Ian Wright

Another regular on the punditry circuit is ex-Arsenal legend Ian Wright. Had a very short spell at Celtic Park in the 00s. He has a reported net worth of $20million. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602 Photo: SNS Group

