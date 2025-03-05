Celtic are comfortably one of the biggest clubs in European football, so perhaps it is to be expected that some of football’s most iconic names have passed through the Celtic Park door over the years.

With a total of 118 major trophies won in their history, Celtic are one of the world’s most successful football clubs, with 54 league titles, 42 Scottish Cups, 21 Scottish League Cup’s 21 times and European Cup in 1967 all listed among their major honours.

With such success, there have been many well known names having stints in the green and white hooped Celtic jersey during their career. But who are the richest current and former Celtic players and managers the world in 2025?

Here are the richest former Celtic players, managers and shareholders in 2025, ranked from 10 to 1, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

John Barnes The ex-England international endured a torrid times as head coach of Celtic in the late 1990s. However, his outstanding career as a player means he has a reported net worth of $10million.

Brendan Rodgers The current Celtic manager is one of the richest bosses on the planet after managing the likes of Liverpool, Leicester City and, of course, the Hoops. He has a reported net worth of $15million.

Dion Dublin Now more known to daytime TV fans as the host of property show Homes Under The Hammer. He also famously played for Manchester United, Coventry City, Aston Villa and Celtic during his football career, and was capped four times for England. He's now a regular pundit on the BBC on Football Focus, and has a reported net worth of $16million.