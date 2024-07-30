The Scottish Premiership title race title race will begin all over again this weekend, as Rangers and Celtic go head to head in order to be crowned champions of Scotland.

Brendan Rodgers' Celtic will hope to continued their dominance over their city rivals with a fourth consecutive title win and will be looking to the likes of Callum McGregor, Kyogo and Cameron Carter-Vickers as the players that are most crucial to Rodgers' hopes of further success in the East End of Glasgow. But who is the highest paid player at Celtic?

Which highly paid player will be expected to earn his salary by ensuring the Hoops keep their status as league champions? Here are the the top 10 Celtic players with the highest weekly salary, according to SalarySport.

1 . Callum McGregor The Hoops captain is comfortably the highest paid player at the club with a reported weekly salary of £37,000 - the highest wage in the league. | SNS Group

2 . Cameron Carter-Vickers The American centre back is next on the highest earners list with a reported weekly salary of £24,000. One of the best players at the club, he is rewarded handsomely. | SNS Group

3 . Kyogo The Japanese hotshot has been one of the best signings in recent memory at Celtic Park. Signed a new deal last summer and completes the top three with a reported weekly wage of £19,000. | SNS Group