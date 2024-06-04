With the Scottish Premiership season now over, the country’s clubs are heading into their pre-season breaks to allow Euro 2024 to take the sporting headlines.

However, in just over a month the Premier Sports Cup group stage will begin and before we know it, a host of SPFL clubs will be back for another action-packed season. Rangers and Celtic will once again be locking horns in the battle for the title, but can Hearts, Kilmarnock or St Mirren upset the applecart after grabbing the European spots in 23/24?

At the opposite end of the table, Ross County will be looking to avoid the relegation play-offs for a third consecutive season, while Hibs and Aberdeen will hope to make vast improvements on last year’s bottom half finishes.

Ultimately, the success of each team will be by and large down to the quality shown on the pitch. So, ahead of 2024/25, we look at which 20 players are currently the highest valued in the Scottish Premiership, as per their updated Transfermarkt valuations.

1 . Matt O'Riley - £17.1 million Officially the highest valued Scottish Premiership player of all time, as per TransferMarkt. The Celtic midfielder is comfortably the Scottish top-tier's highest rated player. If reports are true though, the Hoops will be looking for closer to £25 million from interested clubs. Photo: SNS Group

2 . Cameron Carter-Vickers - £11.9 million The big American centre-back has proven to be an invaluable member of the Hoops' squad since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur in 2021. His valuation reflects that. Photo: Ian MacNicol

3 . Kyogo - £11.9 million The Japanese striker has been linked with big money moves to the English Premier League in the past. His transfer value stands at £11.9 million, according to TransferMarkt, but Celtic fans would be entitled to ask for more if he ever departed. Photo: SNS Group