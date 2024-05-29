All 40 SPFL teams now know their group-stage opponents after the Premier Sports Cup draw was revealed for the 2024/2025 season.

It is only a few days since the Scottish Premiership season ended and already preparations for 2024/2025 campaign have started.

The draw for the group stage of the Premier Sports Cup has been confirmed as 40 sides from the SPFL, Lowland and Highland Leagues were divided between eight groups. Set to begin in July, there are already a number of intriguing ties lined up for this summer.

Ross County have been handed a date with Raith Rovers just days after defeating them in the Scottish Premiership relegation play-off, while Hibs will face the long journey to Peterhead after being drawn in Group C against the Scottish League Two side. They will also take on Queens Park, Kelty Hearts and Elgin City

Aberdeen, who were runners-up last season, were the first team out of the hat in Group A and will clash with newly promoted Dumbarton in one of the games of the round. Elsewhere, top tier side Motherwell face a fascinating clash against Championship promotion hopefuls Partick Thistle.

Meanwhile Lowland League side Brechin City will hope to pull off a shock against Craig Levein’s St Johnstone.

The Hibees and The Dons dodged the group stages last year thanks to their participation in European competition. However both sides find themselves beginning their Premier Sports Cup journey at the earliest possible stage this term after a challenging campaign resulted in them finishing in the bottom six of the Scottish Premiership.

Old Firm duo Celtic and Rangers are omitted from the group stage after finishing in the top two and qualifying for Europa. Hearts, Kilmarnock and St Mirren are also not involved at this early stage after claiming their own European spots.

The remaining 37 SPFL clubs make up the draw for the group stages alongside Highland League champions Buckie Thistle, Lowland League champions East Kilbride and a third additional place has been taken by Highland League runners-up Brechin City.

With prize money for the winners tabled at £400,000 and up to £3.5 million in TV money for the 2024/2025 addition of the cup, teams will be hoping to go as far as possible in the competition.

Premier Sports Cup fixture dates

The first group stage fixtures are set to begin on the weekend of July 13/14, with further group stage matchdays on July 16/17, July 20/21, July 23/24 and July 27/28.

Once the group stages have been played, the competition moves into a knockout format and begins with the quarter-finals on the weekend of September 21/22.

The semi-finals are then scheduled for the weekend of November 2/3 before the final is set take place at Hampden Park in Glasgow on Sunday 15 December 15 2024.

Premier Sports Cup Group Draw

Group A

Aberdeen, Airdrieonians, Queen of the South, Dumbarton, East Kilbride

Group B

Dundee United, Ayr United, Falkirk, Stenhousemuir, Buckie Thistle

Group C

Hibs, Queens Park, Kelty Hearts, Peterhead, Elgin City

Group D

Dundee, Inverness, Arbroath, Annan Athletic, Bonnyrigg Rose

Group E

Livingston, Dunfermline, Cove Rangers, Spartans, Forfar Athletic

Group F

St Johnstone, Greenock Morton, Alloa Athletic, East Fife, Brechin City

Group G

Motherwell, Partick Thistle, Montrose, Edinburgh City, Clyde

Group H