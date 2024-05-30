Who is the most valuable Scottish Premiership player of all time? Cr. Getty Images.Who is the most valuable Scottish Premiership player of all time? Cr. Getty Images.
Celtic ace overtakes Rangers men as the most valuable Scottish Premiership player ever

By Graham Falk
Published 30th May 2024, 13:18 BST

The Celtic star has became the most valuable Scottish Premiership player of all time.

After helping Celtic clinch another Scottish championship title, Hoops midfielder Matt O’Riley has been crowned as the most valuable Scottish Premiership player of all time.

That is according to popular football website TransferMarkt, who have released their Scottish Premiership market value update this afternoon following the conclusion of the 2023/2024 season.

As per the website, the Hoops’ squad value has saw an increase of 7.4 per cent, while Old Firm rivals Rangers have saw their squad value decrease after another season of frustration - they are down 5.2 per cent.

But who do they rank as the Scottish Premiership’s most valuable players of all time? We take a look at which Scottish Premiership stars they have valued the highest over the years.

1. Matt O'Riley - €20 million

The Celtic star is now the highest valued Scottish Premiership player of all time, as per TransferMarkt. His market valued has rocketed following his outstanding season for the Hoops. Photo: Getty Images

2. Amad Diallo - €18 million

While the Manchester United man struggled to make a prolonged impact on loan to Rangers during the 2021/2022 season, his market value was still high during his spell at the club. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

3. Ryan Kent - €17.5 million

Sure to frustrate Rangers fans who saw him leave on a free transfer last summer, Kent's market value was rated as high as €17.5 million during the 2021/2022 campaign. Photo: Getty Images

4. Odsonne Eduoard - €17 million

He left for big money when he departed Celtic to join EPL side Crystal Palace. His market value went as high as €17 million during the 2021/2022 campaign. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

