Celtic interim manager Martin O’Neill will hope to roll back the years as he takes his side to Hampden Park to face fierce rivals Rangers in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final on Sunday.

Over 20 years since the Northern Irishman last managed Celtic in an Old Firm derby, the 73-year-old will be hoping for a similar result to the one he experienced way back on April 24, 2005, when goals from Stiliyan Petrov and Craig Bellamy secured a 2-1 win at Ibrox during the 2004/25 campaign.

As you’d expect, none of the Celtic team from that day will join O’Neill in representing the Glasgow giants on Sunday, with this weekend’s XI set to be full of more modern-day stars.

But what did O’Neill’s line-up look like the last time he was in the dugout for a game against Rangers - and where are they now?

1 . David Marshall Part of the Celtic first team for five years between 2002 and 2007, the Scotland international will forever be remembered for his crucial penalty shootout save against Serbia that ended the nation's 23-year wait to qualify for a major tournament. Went on to play for the likes of Wigan Athletic, Derby County, and Cardiff City. Ended his career with Hibs in the summer of 2024, becoming the club's Technical Performance Manager upon his retirement. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Jeff Holmes Photo Sales

2 . Bobo Balde A Celtic cult hero, the Guinean defender won 10 major trophies during his time at Parkhead before leaving to sign for Valenciennes in 2009. Ended his career with Arles-Avignon in 2013, and has taken up coaching roles with CA Gombertois, and most recently the Guinea under-20 squad. Hasn't been involved in football since leaving his role in 2021, though. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Stanislav Varga One of only three Slovakian's to represent Celtic, the imposing centre-back spent three seasons at Parkhead, forming part of a formidable defence. Re-joined former club Sunderland, playing a role in their EFL Championship title win in 2007. Retired a year later, and has since had an extensive management career in his homeland. Won the 2. Liga with Tatran Prešov in 2016, but has been out of work since leaving Tatran Liptovský Mikuláš last summer. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales