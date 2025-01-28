The ex-Celtic hero has praised the ‘great’ coaching ability of Brendan Rodgers.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers’ ability to develop players could see one of the club’s most highly-rated midfielders morph into a world-class talent over the next few seasons, according to a former Hoops hero.

Ex-Celtic and Aston Villa midfielder Stiliyan Petrov believes that record signing Arne Engels is already beginning to show the attributes that convinced the club to shell out £11million in August, and believes the Belgian international is at the perfect club if he wants take his game to the highest level.

The 45-year-old pundit was asked if Engels has the ability to become a world-class player ahead of the Champions League clash between his two former clubs, a game which he says is ‘great for football’ as he revealed which team he will be supporting when the two teams clash on Wednesday.

“Two great clubs, two great managers and two great sets of fans. What else could you wish for?” Petrov told Gambling.com. “I’ve been on social media and sometimes people ask you who you support - Celtic or [Aston] Villa, don’t stay on the fence. When both teams play, I support them both. For me it’s just about enjoying the game. Both teams are playing very good football, with two great managers. So for me, it’s just to see where my two former teams are standing at the moment.

Arne Engels joined Celtic for a record fee of £11million in August. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

“It will be a cracking game. It’s great to see both teams doing really well, strengthening their squads and having great managers. [Rodgers] is a really great manager who does develop players, does develop their play. He [Engels] has all the tools. Technically, tactically, and physically, especially. He's got all the attributes [to become an elite or world-class player].

“He's in the right place playing at Celtic, because if he continues to develop in the same way that will create an even bigger winning mentality in him. But also having players like Callum McGregor, who has seen many, many good players going through the club - he will guide him in the right direction and make sure that he produces performances at the right level.

