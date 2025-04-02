How to watch St Johnstone vs Celtic on TV, including full streaming details

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic will look to take another leap towards a fourth successive Scottish Premiership title when they head to McDiarmid Park to face struggling St Johnstone this weekend.

Brendan Rodgers’ side bounced back from their Old Firm disappointment at the weekend by swatting aside Hearts 3-0 at Celtic Park on Saturday, with a first-half brace from Daizen Maeda, either side of a strike from Jota. The Hoops now need just eight more points to secure the league title, and another win in Perth will see them go within touching distance ahead of the annual league split.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the opposite end of the table, things are getting desperate for Simo Valakari and his St Johnstone side. The Perth club are now five points adrift at the bottom of the league table following last week’s meek showing in the 3-0 defeat against Hibs at Easter Road and are in dire need of points.

The third clash between the teams this season, Celtic have scored an astonishing 10 goals against the Saints already this year, including a 6-0 win on their last visit to McDiarmid Park back in September.

Want to ensure you don’t miss a minute of this Sunday’s action? Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game:

Celtic's Daizen Maeda scores to make it 4-0 at Celtic Park earlier in the season. | SNS Group

St Johnstone vs Celtic match details

St Johnstone will host Celtic on Sunday 6 April 2025, with the game taking place at McDiarmid Park, Perth. Kick-off is scheduled for 12pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Johnstone vs Celtic TV channel

Sky Sports have chosen the match for live coverage. The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with pre-match coverage beginning at 11am on both channels.

St Johnstone vs Celtic live stream

If you’re looking to stream the game live on your laptop, mobile phone or tablet, the game is available via the SkyGo app for Sky Sports subscribers. Details of how to download the app are available here, if you haven’t already.

St Johnstone vs Celtic highlights

Sportscene will have extended highlights of the game on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm on Sunday April 6. It will then be repeated at 11.45pm on BBC One on the same evening.

St Johnstone vs Celtic referee and VAR

The man in the middle at Ibrox will be David Dickinson, who will be assisted by Dougie Potter and Steven Traynor. Greg Aitken is on VAR duties, with Andrew McWilliam his assistant VAR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Johnstone vs Celtic team news

Celtic will be without Kasper Schmeichel for the second week running, with the Danish international facing a battle to be fit by the end of the season. Liam Scales is also a doubt, with the Irish defender missing the last two games due to a head injury. Callum McGregor, James Forrest, Paulo Bernardo and Auston Trusty all made their comebacks from injury in last weekend’s win over Hearts and are available for selection.