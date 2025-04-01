Celtic and St Johnstone both have injury concerns ahead of their clash at McDiarmid Park this weekend. Cr: SNS Group.Celtic and St Johnstone both have injury concerns ahead of their clash at McDiarmid Park this weekend. Cr: SNS Group.
Celtic and St Johnstone both have injury concerns ahead of their clash at McDiarmid Park this weekend. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

St Johnstone vs Celtic injury news: 4 out as Brendan Rodgers mulls over changes for McDiarmid Park clash

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 1st Apr 2025, 19:53 BST

Here is the latest team news ahead of St Johnstone v Celtic in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox on Saturday.

Celtic can edge closer to a historic 55th Scottish league title this weekend as they travel to McDiarmid Park to face struggling St Johnstone on Sunday (kick off: 12pm).

Brendan Rodgers’ side are currently 13 points clear at the top of the table, and a fourth successive title win seems inevitable as the beginning of the split appears on the horizon,

It’s a stark contrast for their hosts St Johnstone though, who’s 3-0 thumping at Hibs last week leaves them rooted to the bottom of the table and six points from 10th placed Kilmarnock in the battle to avoid the drop. Can Simo Valakari’s side pull off a shock at McDiarmid Park and beat Celtic for the first time since May 2016?

Both sides have injury worries ahead of the game, though Celtic were helped by the return of James Forrest, Paulo Bernardo and Auston Trusty in last week’s 3-0 win over Hearts. Will Rodgers opt to hand any of the trio a start this weekend?

Ahead of the game at Ibrox, The Scotsman brings you all the early team news:

The Irish centre-back has been missing for over a fortnight with a head knock, but could make his return in the visit to St Johnstone.

1. Liam Scales - Celtic - DOUBT

The Irish centre-back has been missing for over a fortnight with a head knock, but could make his return in the visit to St Johnstone. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Won't play again this season after suffering a cruciate ligament injury earlier in the campaign.

2. Bozo Mikulic - St Johnstone - OUT

Won't play again this season after suffering a cruciate ligament injury earlier in the campaign. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Has not played all season after picking up an injury before the campaign started. Won't play a part against Celtic, and is facing a race against time to be fit or the end of the campaign.

3. Uche Ikpeazu - St Johnstone - OUT

Has not played all season after picking up an injury before the campaign started. Won't play a part against Celtic, and is facing a race against time to be fit or the end of the campaign. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
The American centre-back had a head knock which ruled him out against Rangers but he returned to the bench against Hearts is available for the weekend game in Perth.

4. Auston Trusty - Celtic - AVAILABLE

The American centre-back had a head knock which ruled him out against Rangers but he returned to the bench against Hearts is available for the weekend game in Perth. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:St JohnstoneTeam news
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice