Celtic can edge closer to a historic 55th Scottish league title this weekend as they travel to McDiarmid Park to face struggling St Johnstone on Sunday (kick off: 12pm).
Brendan Rodgers’ side are currently 13 points clear at the top of the table, and a fourth successive title win seems inevitable as the beginning of the split appears on the horizon,
It’s a stark contrast for their hosts St Johnstone though, who’s 3-0 thumping at Hibs last week leaves them rooted to the bottom of the table and six points from 10th placed Kilmarnock in the battle to avoid the drop. Can Simo Valakari’s side pull off a shock at McDiarmid Park and beat Celtic for the first time since May 2016?
Both sides have injury worries ahead of the game, though Celtic were helped by the return of James Forrest, Paulo Bernardo and Auston Trusty in last week’s 3-0 win over Hearts. Will Rodgers opt to hand any of the trio a start this weekend?
Ahead of the game, The Scotsman brings you all the early team news: